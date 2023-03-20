Kevin McCarthy Says Americans Should Not Protest in the Event of a Trump Arrest: 'We Want Calmness'

Trump has urged exactly the opposite, taking to his social media site Truth Social over the weekend to urge his supporters specifically to protest if he is arrested

By
Published on March 20, 2023 02:27 PM
Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is urging "calmness" in the event of an arrest of former president Donald Trump, saying: "Nobody should harm one another ... We want calmness out there."

During a House Republican retreat in Orlando, McCarthy told reporters "I don't think people should protest this, no. And I think President Trump, if you talk to him, he doesn't believe that, either," NBC News reports.

Trump has urged exactly the opposite, however, taking to his social media site Truth Social over the weekend to urge his supporters specifically to protest if he is arrested.

Trump, 76, wrote that "illegal leaks" indicate that "the far & away leading Republican candidate & former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week," referring to himself.

"Protest, take our nation back," the politician continued, in part.

In his post, Trump referenced reports from various outlets, including the Associated Press and CBS, that he could soon face possible criminal charges in New York relating to an alleged hush money payment that was made to adult film star Stormy Daniels while he was the presidential candidate in 2016.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and called the investigation, which is being led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office, a "witch hunt," per NBC News. He's also accused Bragg of being a "racist," the outlet added.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Donald Trump. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Trump's lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, previously spoke with CNBC and said that Trump will surrender to face criminal charges, should he be indicted.

"[He] will follow normal procedures if it gets to that point," Tacopina told the outlet on Friday.

Already, government buildings are gearing up for potential protests, with the NYPD seen erecting barricades on Monday outside both Trump Tower and the Manhattan Criminal Court.

Meanwhile, Axios reports that Bragg "reassured staff in a memo Saturday that efforts to intimidate them or threaten the rule of law will not be tolerated."

McCarthy has ordered a probe of Bragg's investigation and called it "an outrageous abuse of power."

The investigation stems from Trump's alleged affair with Daniels, which surfaced in 2018, when the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump arranged a $130,000 payment to the ex adult-film star a month before the 2016 election so she'd keep quiet about an alleged sexual encounter they'd had years earlier.

While Trump and his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen initially denied the claims of an affair, Cohen later admitted that there was a payment made to the porn star.

Calling it "a private transaction," Cohen told The New York Times that he paid Daniels $130,000 out of his own pocket in 2016. He said Trump had not reimbursed him.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Trump has since admitted he authorized the $130,000 payment, but has continued to deny the underlying claims that the two had an affair or that the payment was in any way connected to his campaign.

In a 2018 statement, the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York said the publisher of The National Enquirer has "admitted that it made the $150,000 payment in concert with a candidate's presidential campaign, and in order to ensure that the woman did not publicize damaging allegations about the candidate" and that "its principal purpose in making the payment was to suppress the woman's story so as to prevent it from influencing the election."

Related Articles
Chris Rock attends the Tom Ford fashion show; Paul Pelosi attends the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor
Chris Rock Compares Oscars Slap to Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack
Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Ron DeSantis Slammed For Writing He Was 'Culturally' Raised in the Midwest, But 'Geographically' in Tampa
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Donald Trump Says He Expects to Be Arrested on Tuesday After Reports Say Indictment Is Imminent
Benjamin Hall Documentary Preview
First Look: Fox News Documentary Chronicles Benjamin Hall's Miraculous Rescue After Ukraine Bombing
Special Project Allows Ukrainian Schoolchildren To Continue Education As War Continues
How Humanitarians Are Reversing the 'Traumatic Imprint' of War on Young Ukrainian Children
malia obama
'Swarm' Showrunner Says the Episode Malia Obama Wrote Is 'One of the Wildest': 'It's Going to Surprise People'
Eva Longoria on CNN
Eva Longoria Offers Some Advice for Pandering Politicians — and Shares Whether She'd Run for Office Herself
White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre arrives for a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC on May 26, 2021
White House Press Secretary Admits She's Not a One Direction Fan: 'I Don't Know Who They Are'
Representative-elect Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) is seen outside the U.S. Capitol Nov. 14, 2022.
Rep. Andy Ogles Faces Questions About What He Did with $25K Raised for Child's Burial Garden
Margaret Brennan Irish step dancing
Margaret Brennan Credits 13 Years of Competitive Irish Step Dancing with Preparing Her for Success
From video released, shows a Russian Su-27 approaching the back of the MQ-9 drone and beginning to release fuel as it passes, over the Black Sea, the Pentagon said.
U.S. Releases Video of Russian Fighter Jet Hitting American Drone Over Black Sea
Oklahoma state Rep. Jim Olsen
Okla. Lawmaker Cites the Bible in Defending Use of Corporal Punishment Against Children with Disabilities
Larry Fife Giberson
Princeton Senior Majoring in Politics Has Been Arrested in Connection with the Jan. 6 Riots
Pat Schroeder speaks to a reporter during an interview at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 30, 1999. Schroeder, a former Colorado representative and pioneer for women's and family rights in Congress, died Monday night, March 13, 2023, at the age of 82. Schroeder's former press secretary, Andrea Camp, said Schroeder suffered a stroke recently and died at a hospital in Florida, the state where she had been residing.
Joe Biden Hails Former Rep. Pat Schroeder as a 'Pioneer' for Women After Her Death at 82
Margaret Brennan
How 'Face the Nation' Host Margaret Brennan Became the Star of Sunday Mornings: 'I Didn't Ever Imagine It'
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-New York, speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. Santos, who won a seat in Congress in the November election is under pressure to explain himself amid evidence that he fabricated parts of the life story that endeared him to New York voters
Rep. George Santos Files 2024 Reelection Paperwork amid Criminal Investigations and House Ethics Probe