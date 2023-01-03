House Speaker Election Is Deadlocked with No Winner for First Time in 100 Years: Here's What Happens Next

Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy failed to secure the 218 votes necessary to become speaker, putting the House at a standstill until representatives can agree on their leader

By
Published on January 3, 2023
Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy's path to the House speakership is even rockier than expected.

For the first time in a century, House representatives weren't able to come to a consensus on who to elect as House speaker on Tuesday, effectively putting the congressional body into a standstill until a nominee can get the majority of votes.

As the nation's 118th Congress convened, House representatives were tasked with selecting their next speaker — a role that's just one position behind the vice president to succeed President Joe Biden in the event that the commander in chief is incapacitated.

But no speaker candidate was able to reach the majority needed to be elected. Now, the House will hold a re-vote as many times as it takes for a candidate to receive more than half the votes. The last time this happened in 1923, it took nine rounds of voting to settle on a House speaker. Once, in 1855, it took 133 rounds of voting.

Until a House speaker is determined, members of the House won't be able to consider legislation, assign committees or adopt rules.

After Republicans regained the House majority in November's midterm elections, McCarthy — who previously served as House minority leader — was the most obvious choice to win the speakership. But fractures in the party began to show in the lead-up to Tuesday's vote, with many House Republicans publicly voicing their opposition to McCarthy.

To be elected speaker, McCarthy would have required at least 218 votes, with room for only four Republicans to defect. But he only received 203 votes.

The nineteen Republicans who defected split their votes among Reps. Andy Biggs, Jim Jordan, Byron Donalds and even former congressman Lee Zeldin.

Democrats united behind their new House leader, giving each of their 212 votes to New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

Hakeem Jeffries
Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Francis Chung/E&E News/POLITICO via AP Images

Since no nominee secured the majority during the initial vote on Tuesday, lawmakers will now continue to vote until a candidate does receive a majority. After each unsuccessful vote, supporters of McCarthy will try to sway defectors before voting again.

Since the first two-year Congress met in 1789, floor fights over the speakership have occurred only 14 times. It's a process that, as history has demonstrated, could take months.

The news that McCarthy didn't have the necessary votes to win the speakership outright wasn't entirely surprising, with the lawmaker himself not projecting much confidence on his arrival to the speaker's office Tuesday morning, taking a back route to avoid reporters at the main entrance, NBC News journalist Garrett Haake tweeted.

But once inside, McCarthy took on a different tone. Politico reporter Olivia Beavers wrote on Twitter that the lawmaker told his colleagues, "I earned this job. We earned this majority, and God dammit we are going to win it today" — a line Beavers said drew a standing ovation.

In a closed-door vote in November, McCarthy was nominated by a majority of members from his party, earning 188 out of 219 votes. But he did see a challenge from Rep. Biggs of Arizona.

"We have a new paradigm here, and I think the country wants a different direction from the House of Representatives," Biggs said at the time.

Andy Biggs
Rep. Andy Biggs. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

While Biggs failed to secure the votes needed to be the official GOP nominee, his view was one shared by other Republicans, some of whom blamed McCarthy for the GOP's lackluster performance in the midterms.

But still some other, more far-right members of the House, have in recent weeks voiced their hopes of earning a seat at the table by selecting a new speaker.

Sensing the uphill battle ahead, many Republicans have openly supported McCarthy — even some of the more right-wing members, like former President Donald Trump and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

