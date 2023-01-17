House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Says He 'Always Had a Few Questions' About George Santos' Resume

George Santos' resume may have gotten him a seat in Congress, but it didn't fool everyone.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told CNN Monday that he has long been skeptical about the Republican congressman's resume, which has proven to have massive embellishments and fabrications.

"I always had a few questions about it," McCarthy, 57, told CNN.

However, McCarthy has not joined some of his fellow Republicans in calling for Rep. Santos' resignation, according to The Hill. While others want to see Santos, 34, out, McCarthy believes the decision rests in the hands of the House Ethics Committee.

"I try to stick by the Constitution," he told reporters last week, per The Hill. "The voters elected him to serve. If there is a concern, and he has to go through the Ethics, let him move through that."

McCarthy also told CNN this week that he was initially unaware that Santos allegedly had someone impersonate McCarthy's chief of staff during his 2020 and 2022 campaigns in order to solicit donations, though the speaker has since reportedly addressed it with him.

"You know, I didn't know about that. It happened, and I know they corrected it, but I was not notified about that until a later date," McCarthy said.

Rep. George Santos outside his office on Capitol Hill. Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images

This latest development comes after it was suggested that Santos' fake backstory was heavily modeled after his former boss, Pablo Oliveira. Inside Edition reported that Oliveira attended Baruch University, where he played on the school's volleyball team and was a two-time All-American volleyball player.

A similar, albeit false, story can be found in the pages of Santos' resume.

Santos formerly claimed he, too, attended Baruch, graduating in 2010 with a GPA of 3.89. In the resume he submitted to the Nassau County Republican Committee in 2020, he also wrote that he attended New York University after scoring a 710 on his GMAT.

However, after The New York Times investigated Santos' claims in late December, the congressman admitted all these claims were not true and he never graduated from any institution of higher learning.

Joseph Cairo, the chair of the Nassau County Republican Committee, told reporters in a press conference earlier this week that Santos once claimed he had also played volleyball at Baruch, much like his former employer.

"He told me, I remember specifically, 'I'm into sports a little bit.' That he was a star on the Baruch volleyball team and that they won the league championship. What can I tell you?" Cairo told stunned reporters.

This is merely the latest in a series of fabricated stories that have been uncovered about Santos, ranging from false claims about his Jewish heritage to his previous employment at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, neither of which could be verified.