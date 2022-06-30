"I'm so honored to have so many people who have encouraged me, who have supported me and who view this as a really important step for our country and for our society. It's not about me personally, in a sense. I'm embodying this progress that many people feel we're making by having me appointed to this seat. And so it's pretty daunting in a lot of ways.

"It means you feel the weight of wanting to succeed, not just for you in your own independent status, but because so many people are watching and view this as a door opening for others. I know in the past I've felt, 'Gosh, I've really got to do well here so that other people will have this opportunity down the line.' That I might be the first, but I don't want to be the last, and it's on my shoulders to make sure that I leave a good impression so that others can follow."

— in an interview with the Washington Post following her confirmation hearings