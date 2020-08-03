Kerry Kennedy Spends Time with Mom Ethel, 92 — 'Through a Plastic Sheet for Covid Safety!'

"My mum, my hero," Kerry captioned a photo of her and Ethel

Kerry Kennedy is playing it safe as she keeps in touch with her mother amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The 60-year-old daughter of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy shared a photo on Instagram on Monday where she can be seen practicing social distancing as she talks with the family matriarch, now 92.

"My mum, my hero," Kerry captioned the post, adding in parenthesis "( talking through a plastic sheet for covid safety)!"

While Ethel last year led the family in a Fourth of July parade at Hyannis Port — home to their storied compound — she was not in attendance at a smaller-scale version this summer.

“She, herself, is a template for reckless courage,” son Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrote in a birthday tribute to Ethel earlier this year.

"Among her myriad efforts for her children, she tried to imbue us with a love for justice and an indignation when our country falls short of its ideals," he wrote.

Ethel Kennedy (left) and Kerry Kennedy

In March, Kerry, who is president of the non-profit human rights advocacy organization Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, discussed how the organization was helping to free individuals who were situated in overcrowded jails and immigration detentions amid the coronavirus disease COVID-19.

Speaking virtually with MSNBC, Kerry said that the RFK Human Rights had freed over 200 people in 10 cities at the time and said that those individuals were put in jail and awaiting trial for something as little as a $25 fine for an overdue parking ticket.

"Imagine how terrifying it would be if you were hauled up to jail because you were late paying $25 worth of parking tickets, you've lost your job, you don't have that money to pay," she said.

"You're stuck in an uber-crowded jail, there's no social distancing, they give you one sliver of soap every three days," she added.

During a virtual chat with Cheddar, Kerry also touched upon future generations and what her advice to them would be.

"You can make a difference," she said. "Every single one of us has a role to play and you've been given gifts, use those gifts to make a more just and peaceful world."