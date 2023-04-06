Kerry Kennedy Speaks Out on Bobby's Presidential Bid: 'Love My Brother, but Do Not Share or Endorse His Views'

Shortly after Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine conspiracist, revealed plans to challenge President Joe Biden in the 2024 Democratic primary, several of those close to him have weighed in on his political aspirations, including two of his siblings.

Bobby Jr.'s younger sister, Kerry Kennedy, has dedicated her career to carrying on the legacy of her late politician father, Robert F. Kennedy. In a statement released Thursday, she made clear that RFK Human Rights, an advocacy organization she has spearheaded since 1988, does not approve of Bobby Jr.'s harmful views.

"Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights is a nonprofit organization grounded in the legacy and transformative leadership of my father," Kerry, 63, wrote, explaining the goal of her team's work. "We hold governments accountable, engage businesses to align with human rights norms and train the next generation of leaders to become human rights defenders in their own right."

Kerry continued: "I love my brother Bobby, but I do not share or endorse his opinions on many issues, including the COVID pandemic, vaccinations, and the role of social media platforms in policing false information. It is also important to note that Bobby's views are not reflected in or influence the mission or work of our organization."

Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto via Getty

Bobby Jr.'s youngest brother, Doug Kennedy, a correspondent for FOX News Channel, had similar sentiments. When reached by PEOPLE, he noted that his brother clearly "has immense political talent."

"Everyone [in the family] loves him and recognizes his talent," Doug, 56, says. "Not everyone agrees with his positions."

Bobby Jr., who is married to Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines, has invited intense criticism for spreading disinformation, founding an anti-vaccine nonprofit called the Children's Health Defense in 2011, lobbying against legislation that would require children to get important vaccines, and encouraging people to dismiss medical professionals' push to get Americans vaccinated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

He has also criticized the U.S. government and U.S. former top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, releasing a 2021 book called The Real Anthony Fauci that accused the doctor of assisting in "a historic coup d'etat against Western democracy." He additionally promoted the use of ivermectin and anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, which have not been recommended by the FDA.

His statements have received backlash, especially one anti-vaccine speech he made in Washington, D.C. comparing U.S. vaccine policies to actions taken by Nazi Germany, and he was banned from Instagram in 2021 for "sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines," which he called "a formula for catastrophe and a coup d'état against the First Amendment" in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Despite espousing many views that oppose mainstream Democratic Party values, Bobby Jr. has a history of supporting Democratic candidates and will be running on the Democratic ticket in 2024.