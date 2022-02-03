Kerry Kennedy Says Daughter Michaela 'Brings Sunshine to My Life' in Sweet Instagram Post

Kerry Kennedy showed some love to youngest daughter Michaela with a cute photo posted to Instagram on Wednesday

Kerry Kennedy's love for her daughter Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo has no bounds.

The human rights activist, 62, posted a sweet snap of herself and Michaela, 24, to her Instagram on Wednesday, captioning the photo of the mother-daughter duo, "Michaela brings the sunshine to my life- oh, and Bellini, too!"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the picture, Michaela and Kerry can be seen posing at sunset on the beach, with Michaela rocking a seriously cute, longline lavender teddy coat, black-and-white patterned leggings, and a plain white v-neck, while Kerry looks comfy and cool in athleisure consisting of a red-and-white zip-up puffer jacket that hits at the waist and black bottoms.

kerry kennedy Credit: kerrykennedyrfk/Instagram

Their dog, Bellini, can also be seen sneaking into the picture as the pup runs around at the water's edge.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In September last year, Michaela posted her own sweet tribute to honor her mom on her 62nd trip around the sun.

"Happy Birthday to my mama, who's [sic] childlike enthusiasm inspires levity and laughter among all around, who finds joy in the ordinary and adventure every day, without compromising her commitment to justice and effecting positive change," Michaela captioned the post. "Thanks for being the best friend and role model this daughter could dream of!"

Kerry, who is the daughter of Ethel Kennedy and the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, shares Michaela — as well as twins Mariah and Cara, 27 — with ex-husband Andrew Cuomo.

Last summer, Michaela received unwavering support from her mom — as well as many members of the Kennedy-Cuomo family — after she came out as demisexual during an Instagram Live with author Donato Tramuto.

RELATED VIDEO: Andrew Cuomo's Daughter Michaela Comes Out As Demisexual: 'We're Always Evolving'

PFLAG describes demisexual as individuals who only feel sexually attracted to someone when they have an emotional bond with the person. A demisexual person can be gay, straight, bisexual, or pansexual, and can have any gender identity.

"When I was in elementary school, I feared that I was lesbian. When I was in middle school, I came out to my family and close friends as bisexual. When I was in high school, I discovered pansexuality and thought, 'That's the flag for me,' " Michaela recalled.