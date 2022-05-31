Kerry Kennedy Celebrates Daughter Michaela's Graduation from Brown University: 'Tears of Pride'

"She is a daily inspiration, and I know she will be so for so many more following her graduation," Kerry Kennedy said of her daughter Michaela in a sweet Instagram post

Kerry Kennedy finally got to see her college grad get her diploma!

The human rights activist, 62, commemorated her daughter Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo's graduation from Brown University with a sentimental Instagram carousel on Monday.

The set of photos features an image of Michaela, 24, –– who officially graduated in 2020 amid the onset of the widespread coronavirus –– smiling in her cap and gown. Michaela also poses with friends and her pup in other pictures included in the post, which ends with a snap of the commencement ceremony program for the 2020 graduates.

"In tears of pride for my youngest, the sunshine embodied, boisterous angel Michaela," Kennedy wrote, adding, "She is a daily inspiration, and I know she will be so for so many more following her graduation. The Brown alumni cohort and indeed the whole world is lucky to have you in it 🦋🌈♥️"

Michaela showed her appreciation in the comment section, writing, "Aww I love you thank you!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

On her own Instagram, Michaela –– whose father is former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ––shared footage of her and her fellow graduates celebrating on the Ivy League campus.

"Delayed Grad-ification🧸2❤️0🎓2🤎0🌈," she wrote alongside the celebratory post.

The mother-daughter duo aren't strangers to sending love to one another on social media.

In February, Kerry posted a sweet snap of herself and Michaela enjoying time on the beach with the sun peaking over the horizon.

In the picture, Michaela wears a longline lavender teddy coat, black-and-white patterned leggings, and a plain white v-neck, while Kerry sported athleisure consisting of a red-and-white zip-up puffer jacket that hits at the waist and black bottoms.

"Michaela brings the sunshine to my life- oh, and Bellini, too!" Kerry wrote, giving a shoutout to the cute dog playing on the shore.

"Love you!!!!" Michaela commented.

Michaela also penned a heartfelt post to Kerry on her 62nd birthday in September with a few snaps of the pair smiling wide as they posed together.

The post also featured a throwback shot of Kerry, as well as one of the mom-of-three lounging on a boat.