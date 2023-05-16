Kerry Kennedy and Andrew Cuomo Celebrate Oldest Daughter's Ivy League Business School Graduation

Kerry Kennedy and ex-husband Andrew Cuomo came together over the weekend to celebrate their oldest daughter earning a degree from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School.

On Monday, the former New York governor shared that his daughter, Cara Kennedy-Cuomo, is now an Ivy League business school graduate.

"So incredibly proud of my oldest, Cara Kennedy Cuomo, who graduated from Wharton Business School yesterday," the longtime politician, 65, wrote on Instagram. "Such a special day getting to celebrate her incredible accomplishment all together."

In the photo he shared, Cara, 28, was surrounded by both her parents as well as her twin sister, Mariah, and younger sister, Michaela, 25.

The close-knit family has a history of standing by one another, through the good times and bad.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (left) with his daughters. Andrew Cuomo/Instagram

In August 2021, Cuomo resigned from his job as New York governor after numerous women came forward to allege that he had sexually harassed them and "violated federal and state law." He has denied the allegations against him and no criminal charges were brought as a result of them.

In resigning, Cuomo acknowledged that his daughters played a role in the decision. "In many ways, I see the world through the eyes of my daughters: Cara, Mariah, and Michaela," he said at the time. "I have lived this experience with and through them."

Meanwhile, Kennedy, the daughter of Ethel Kennedy and the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy — and the sister of controversial presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. — has forged her own path as a human rights advocate while also supporting her daughters' pursuits.

The same summer that Cuomo resigned, Michaela — who graduated from Brown University in 2022 — received support from her mom (as well as many other members of the Kennedy and Cuomo families) after she came out as demisexual during a conversation on Instagram Live with activist and author Donato Tramuto.

Michaela said at the time that she's always evolving, despite being hesitant about speaking out due to those who assumed she was "seeking attention." Following the chat, Kennedy reposted the video on her own Instagram, calling her daughter's candid conversation "inspiring" and encouraging others to watch.

The previous December, in an interview with PEOPLE, Kennedy said that she was "so proud" of all three of her girls.

At the time, the Kennedy-Cuomo daughters had temporarily moved into the New York governor's mansion in Albany to isolate with their dad and help with the COVID-19 response by securing supplies and working with support groups.

Kennedy and Cuomo were married in 1990 and separated in 2003, finalizing their divorce two years later.