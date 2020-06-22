“The plan was to work hard, save the world, raise our kids right, sprint through the chaos,” Rep. Andy Barr said, “and then, when the time was right to finally reap the reward”

Congressman Remembers Wife in Eulogy a Day After Their Wedding Anniversary: 'This Was Not the Plan'

Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr (right), with wife Carol Barr, being congratulated by supporters after his 2012 election win.

Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr was buried Monday following an emotional eulogy from her husband, Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr, less than a week after her sudden death at the family's Lexington home.

The congressman's wife, who went by Carol, was buried on Monday following her funeral at the local Southland Christian Church, according to The Lexington Herald-Leader.

"This was not the plan," Rep. Barr, 46, said in his eulogy, the paper reported.

“The plan was to work hard, save the world, raise our kids right, sprint through the chaos,” he continued, “and then, when the time was right to finally reap the reward — catch our breath, at last, spend more time together and enjoy our lives traveling, laughing, loving together forever. That was our plan.”

The Barrs married almost exactly 12 years ago, on June 21, 2008, according to the Herald-Leader, and they had two daughters: Eleanor, 9, and 7-year-old Mary Clay.

Monday's funeral was streamed online.

Carol, 39, was found dead on June 16 in her home office of what the coroner later determined was likely a heart condition called mitral valve prolapse (MVP), also known as floppy valve syndrome or Barlow's syndrome.

In a statement released through his office last week, Rep. Barr said Carol was "the greatest, most selfless and giving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend anyone could ever have."

In a previous statement, Barr’s chief of staff said that he was "solely focused on being a father to his two beautiful daughters" following his wife's death.

Carol was "a beautiful, loving, kind, passionate and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend," according to her obituary in the Georgetown News-Graphic.

Her husband described her in his eulogy as a planner and said marrying her was his life's best decision, according to the Herald-Leader.

"She was a voracious reader, a great cook, a lover of meals with family and friends and a skilled interior decorator with a genuine, authentic taste for creating a warm and inviting home for her family," her obituary continued, adding, "No one could have ever asked for a better spouse."

Carol "excelled in both academics and extracurricular activities" during her time in high school, according to her obituary. She was an active member of a number of high school groups, including pep club, student council and more.

A native of Georgetown, Kentucky, Carol was also "a proud Kentuckian and celebrated with vigor and passion all things Kentuckians" — including horse racing and the University of Kentucky football and basketball teams.

Having graduated from the university in 2002 with a bachelor's degree in communications, Carol went on to have a "sustained and successful" career working in sales at the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, where she won a number of awards and the admiration of her colleagues, her memorial adds.

Her proudest accomplishment, however, was her family.

"In this moment of profound grief and heartbreak, we are so grateful for the gift and blessing of Carol’s life, for her strong faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, for the comfort of fond memories and her victory in heaven and for all those who have surrounded Carol’s family, the girls and I with beautiful expressions of love, compassion and sympathy,” Rep. Barr said in his statement last week.

"Carol absolutely adored her children, the greatest source of joy, laughter and love in her life, and she made them and her husband her number one priority always," her obituary stated.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said last week that he and his wife were “heartbroken" by the news of Carol's death.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also released a statement saying he and his wife, Elaine, were "stunned and heartbroken" by the news.