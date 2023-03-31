Kentucky Legalizes Medical Marijuana in Bipartisan Vote After Decade of Failed Attempts

"I am thankful this progress has been made," said Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear ahead of signing the bill into law

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 31, 2023 12:36 PM
medical marijuana
Photo: Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images

The state of Kentucky has legalized the use of medical marijuana.

The bill received final passage on Thursday, according to The Courier Journal. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear signed it into law Friday morning after a decade of failed attempts in the state legislature.

The news makes Kentucky at least the 38th state in the U.S. to legalize medical marijuana.

"In November, I signed an executive order to help Kentuckians with certain medical conditions, like our veterans suffering from PTSD, find safe and effective relief through medical cannabis," Beshear shared on Twitter on Thursday following the bipartisan vote.

He continued, "Today the General Assembly finally took action and passed a bill to legalize medical cannabis – something the majority of Kentuckians support. I am thankful this progress has been made, and I will proudly sign this bill into law tomorrow."

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear
Bruce Schreiner/AP/Shutterstock

Speaking just before signing the legislation into law, Beshear said in a press conference on Friday that the news will come as a "huge relief" to many families.

He said, "I want to thank the many advocates who have fought hard for this day on behalf of their own health needs and others.'"

The House has passed legislation to legalize medical marijuana twice in the last three years, but the state Senate had previously failed to approve the proposals, according to Forbes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Under Senate Bill 47, patients with at least six medical conditions will be eligible to receive a medical marijuana card in Kentucky's program. Some of the conditions include cancer, chronic pain, epilepsy, chronic nausea, MS and PTSD.

Those eligible also includes anyone with a medical condition or disease that the Kentucky Center for Cannabis at the University of Kentucky deems appropriate.

Card holders, who have to be 18 years old or a caretaker for an eligible child, are prohibited from smoking medical marijuana.

Under the bill, the program will launch by January 2025, according to Forbes.

Related Articles
The Bowling Green Fire Department's Safe Haven Baby Box at BGFD's Fire Station 7 is seen Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Bowling Green, Ky. A healthy newborn baby was surrendered earlier in the week at the station, Kentucky's first infant anonymously dropped off at one of its “baby box” safe surrender locations. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)
Infant Surrendered at Safe Haven Baby Box in Kentucky Less Than 2 Months After It Was Installed
Marijuana
Congress Promised a Productive Lame-Duck Session: Here's What They're Accomplishing in Final Weeks of Term
Marijuana
5 States Voted on Legalizing Marijuana on Election Day 2022: What You Need to Know
House signs RFMA
Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer Celebrate After Congress Passes Historic Respect for Marriage Act
Abortion rights protest
Florida Gov. DeSantis Signs Highly Restrictive 15-Week Abortion Ban into Law
US President Joe Biden signs H.R. 8408, the Respect for Marriage Act, during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
President Biden Signs Historic Same-Sex Marriage Bill: 'Today Is a Good Day'
Quentin Williams
Connecticut State Rep. Quentin Williams Killed While Driving Home from Governor's Inaugural Ball
Abortion rights protest
Florida Synagogue Sues Over State's 15-Week Abortion Ban, Argues it 'Violates Religious Freedom'
People hold up signs and listen to speakers at the March for our Lives rally against gun violence at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on June 11, 2022.
Senate's Proposed Gun Safety Bill Closes 'Boyfriend Loophole,' Includes Background Checks
Abortion Ban
Abortions Now Effectively Banned in Kentucky After Republican Lawmakers Override Governor's Veto
Amy Klobuchar
Sen. Amy Klobuchar Opens Up About Her 10-Year Quest to Close the 'Boyfriend Loophole' in Gun Legislation
Abortion Ban Oklahoma
Oklahoma Legislature Passes Texas-Like Ban on Abortions After 6 Weeks of Pregnancy
Mitch McConnell
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Praises Modest Bipartisan Gun Agreement as 'Progress for the Country'
Sam Smith performs on the South Lawn of the White House during the bill signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act in Washington, DC on December 13, 2022. Respect for Marriage Act Signing, White House, Washington, D.C., USA - 13 Dec 2022
Sam Smith Changes 'Stay with Me' Lyric During 'Historic' Respect for Marriage Act Signing Performance
Comedian and activist Jon Stewart and activist John Feal speak during a news conference with veterans and their families after the Senate passed the PACT Act August 2, 2022 in Washington, DC. Demonstrators from veterans-rights groups including the Wounded Warrior Project, Burn Pit 360 and the American Legion, have stood outside the Capitol Building in protest calling on the U.S. Senate to pass the PACT Act, a bill to expand health care benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.
Senate Passes Long-Sought PACT Act to Help Veterans Affected by Burn Pits
Abortion-rights protesters demonstrate outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Judges in Florida and Kentucky Temporarily Block Abortion Bans Put in Place After 'Roe' Reversal