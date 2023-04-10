Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Says 2 of His Close Friends Were Killed in the Louisville Mass Shooting

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says two of his close friends "didn't make it" in a mass shooting that took place at a Louisville bank Monday morning. Another friend, Beshear told reporters in a press conference, is now in the hospital.

"This is awful. I have a very close friend who didn't make it today, and I have another close friend who didn't either, and one who is at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through," a visibly emotional Beshear said, hours after a gunman took the lives of 4 people and wounded at least 8 others, including two officers at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.

The shooter, whose identity has not yet been made public, was killed. It is unclear whether he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or if he was shot and killed by police.

Beshear, 45, continued: "When we talk about praying, I hope people will — for those that we are hoping can make it through the surgeries that they are going through. And we've got to do what we have done these last three years, after everything. We've got to wrap our arms around these families."

"And everybody who needs it: don't be afraid to get some help," the governor, who was elected in 2019, said. "Our bodies and our minds are not meant to go through these types of tragedies."

Beshear added that the building housing the bank where the shooting took place was also home to his campaign office when he ran for attorney general, a role he held from 2016 until 2019.

"My AG campaign was out of that building ... That's my bank," Beshear said.

Other Kentucky lawmakers have also responded to the shooting.

In a statement, Sen. Mitch McConnell wrote: "We send our prayers to the victims, their families, and the city of Louisville as we await more information," while Sen. Rand Paul said, "Our hearts break for the families of those lost."

President Joe Biden also expressed his condolences on Monday, writing on Twitter: "Once again, our nation mourns after a senseless act of gun violence."

"Jill and I pray for the lives lost and impacted by today's shooting. Too many Americans are paying for the price of inaction with their lives," Biden wrote. "When will Republicans in Congress act to protect our communities?"

Last year, Biden called for a reinstatement of the ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines that was passed in 1994 — a call he's reiterated in recent weeks after other recent mass shootings, like one at a Nashville school.

Biden spearheaded the passage of a gun safety bill last year, though that legislation does not put further restrictions on the sale of assault weapons.

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act "enhances certain restrictions and penalties on firearms purchases; promotes evidence-based best practices for school safety; authorizes grants to expand access to mental health services; and appropriates emergency funding for mental health resources and school safety measures," according to a White House briefing.