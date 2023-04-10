Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Says 2 of His Close Friends Were Killed in the Louisville Mass Shooting

"Our bodies and our minds are not meant to go through these types of tragedies," the Democratic governor said at a press conference about the Monday morning shooting that killed four and injured eight

By
Published on April 10, 2023 03:20 PM
Andy Beshear
Andy Beshear. Photo: Bruce Schreiner/AP/Shutterstock

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says two of his close friends "didn't make it" in a mass shooting that took place at a Louisville bank Monday morning. Another friend, Beshear told reporters in a press conference, is now in the hospital.

"This is awful. I have a very close friend who didn't make it today, and I have another close friend who didn't either, and one who is at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through," a visibly emotional Beshear said, hours after a gunman took the lives of 4 people and wounded at least 8 others, including two officers at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.

The shooter, whose identity has not yet been made public, was killed. It is unclear whether he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or if he was shot and killed by police.

Beshear, 45, continued: "When we talk about praying, I hope people will — for those that we are hoping can make it through the surgeries that they are going through. And we've got to do what we have done these last three years, after everything. We've got to wrap our arms around these families."

"And everybody who needs it: don't be afraid to get some help," the governor, who was elected in 2019, said. "Our bodies and our minds are not meant to go through these types of tragedies."

Beshear added that the building housing the bank where the shooting took place was also home to his campaign office when he ran for attorney general, a role he held from 2016 until 2019.

"My AG campaign was out of that building ... That's my bank," Beshear said.

Other Kentucky lawmakers have also responded to the shooting.

In a statement, Sen. Mitch McConnell wrote: "We send our prayers to the victims, their families, and the city of Louisville as we await more information," while Sen. Rand Paul said, "Our hearts break for the families of those lost."

President Joe Biden also expressed his condolences on Monday, writing on Twitter: "Once again, our nation mourns after a senseless act of gun violence."

"Jill and I pray for the lives lost and impacted by today's shooting. Too many Americans are paying for the price of inaction with their lives," Biden wrote. "When will Republicans in Congress act to protect our communities?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Last year, Biden called for a reinstatement of the ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines that was passed in 1994 — a call he's reiterated in recent weeks after other recent mass shootings, like one at a Nashville school.

Biden spearheaded the passage of a gun safety bill last year, though that legislation does not put further restrictions on the sale of assault weapons.

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act "enhances certain restrictions and penalties on firearms purchases; promotes evidence-based best practices for school safety; authorizes grants to expand access to mental health services; and appropriates emergency funding for mental health resources and school safety measures," according to a White House briefing.

Related Articles
Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter near the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky
Second Shooting Takes Place Outside a College On Deadly Morning in Louisville, Police Searching for Suspects
nashville mass shooting
3 Children, 3 Adults Killed in Nashville School After 28-Year-Old Shooter Opens Fire; Shooter Also Dead
Former Democratic Representative Justin Jones walks through a crowd after being expelled during a during a House session at the Tennessee State Capitol Building Protest
Republican-Led Tenn. House Expels 2 Black Democratic Lawmakers for Protesting Gun Violence
medical marijuana
Kentucky Legalizes Medical Marijuana in Bipartisan Vote After Decade of Failed Attempts
Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., joined by other members of the House Republican Israel Caucus, speaks during a news conference to discuss the conflict with Israel and Hamas in Washington
Tenn. Republican Says 'We're Not Gonna Fix' School Shootings: 'Not a Whole Heck of a Lot You Can Do About It'
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10157784598869695&set=a.433699694694 Chad Scruggs (Father) Hallie Scruggs (Victim)
Covenant School Church Pastor's Daughter, 9, Among 6 Victims Who Died in Nashville School Shooting
Andy Ogles speaks to supporters after being declared the winner in Tennessee's 5th Congressional District Republican primary, in Franklin, Tenn
Nashville Lawmaker Sparks Backlash for Christmas Photo Showing Family Holding Assault Rifles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqVwpKXj_RE/?hl=en melissajoanhart's profile picture Verified Prayers today, Action tomorrow. This was too raw to post yesterday but wanted you to hear this story. 7h
Melissa Joan Hart Tearfully Shares That She Helped Kindergartners 'Trying to Escape' Nashville School Shooting
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Actor Josh Gad visits BuzzFeed’s “AM TO DM” to discuss the Disney film “Frozen 2” on November 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Singer Ariana Grande attends the 2016 American Music Awards Red Carpet Arrivals sponsored by FIAT 124 Spider at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/AMA2016/Getty Images for FIAT)
Ariana Grande Shares Emotional Post from Josh Gad on Nashville Shooting: 'When Does This Madness End?'
The Covenant School shooting
School Maps and Additional Weapons Found at Home of Nashville Shooter
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock (13730026q) Agents walk near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., . Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said California Shooting, Monterey Park, United States - 22 Jan 2023
10 People Killed, Others Injured in Mass Shooting in Southern California
Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late, in East Lansing, Mich
Suspect in Mich. State Mass Shooting ID'd, Caller's Tip Led Police to Him
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock (13730026e) Investigators gather at a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., . Dozens of police officers responded to reports of a shooting that occurred after a large Lunar New Year celebration in a community east of Los Angeles late Saturday California Shooting, Monterey Park, United States - 22 Jan 2023
President Biden, Other Officials Decry the Calif. Mass Shooting That Killed 10: 'Horrific and Heartless'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock (13730026q) Agents walk near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., . Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said California Shooting, Monterey Park, United States - 22 Jan 2023
Monterey Park Mass Shooting Suspect Was 72-Year-Old Man, Died from Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Brandon Tsay helped wrestle the gun away from the alleged shooter at a dance studio in Alhambra, California, 17 minutes after the Monterey Park shooting, police said
Hero Who Wrestled Gun Away from Monterey Park Shooter Speaks Out: 'Something Came Over Me'
Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about the Affordable Care Act and lowering health care costs for families during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. President Biden announced additional actions to save families hundreds of dollars a month on their health care. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Barack Obama Reflects on 'Single Darkest Day of My Presidency' on 10-Year Anniversary of Sandy Hook Shooting