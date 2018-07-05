Kennedy Family Members Wear 'I Really Do Care' Jackets for July 4th Parade to Protest Trump

Taking inspiration from First Lady Melania Trump’s jacket controversy, members of the famed Kennedy clan delivered a pointed message to the Trump administration during the Fourth of July holiday — that they truly do care.

Family members including Robert F. Kennedy‘s 90-year-old widow, Ethel, stepped out in green jackets emblazoned with the words “I really do care” written in white paint on the back for the annual Hyannis Port July 4th parade on Cape Cod, according to The Daily Mail.

Relatives shared images of the jackets on social media, including Kerry Kennedy — the seventh child of Robert and Ethel Kennedy — who captioned the shot “Happy Fourth of July! Join our chain fast 24 hours over 24 days for 2400 children taken from their families.”

Mariah Kennedy Cuomo — one of three daughters Kerry Kennedy had with ex-husband Andrew Cuomo, who is now the governor of New York — also shared an image of herself showing off the jackets on Instagram.

“Happy Fourth! We should all care! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸@breakbreadnotfamiliesla” she captioned the shot.

Last month, Ethel Kennedy joined notables including Alec Baldwin, Evan Rachel Wood, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and nearly 50 members of her family in committing to a 24-hour hunger strike protesting President Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy. The “Break Bread Not Families” hunger strike is being organized by activist groups including the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights nonprofit.

Kennedy family members debuted their jackets less than two weeks after Mrs. Trump mystified the nation by wearing a green Zara jacket with the words “I Really Don’t Care, Do U” written on the back as she boarded a plane to Texas to visit with migrant children separated from their parents in McAllen, Texas. Although she did not wear the jacket while visiting with the kids, she did wear it again to fly back to D.C. following her tour — even after it was criticized.

Her choice of outerwear stunned and confused the internet, with many calling her decision to wear the jacket “tone deaf.”

Her husband and spokeswoman further muddied the waters, with conflicting messages about the jacket.

While President Trump said she wore the jacket to protest the “fake news” media, her spokeswoman claimed there was no hidden meaning behind it.

“‘I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?’ written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!” the president tweeted at the time.

However, Melania’s communications director said, “It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message.”

The first lady then did a do-over tour last Thursday, wearing white pants, an unadorned black top and white sneakers for her visit to a Customs and Border Patrol facility in Tucson, Arizona.

“She cares about children deeply,” Grisham told reporters traveling with Mrs. Trump last week. “She’s advocating for quality care for these children under difficult circumstances.”