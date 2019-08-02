Saoirse Kennedy Hill's Death and a Look Back at More Kennedy Family Tragedies

In August 2019, the granddaughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy was found dead at her family’s Massachusetts estate after a suspected drug overdose. She was 22 years old. The family confirmed the news in a statement saying, “Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse. Her life was filled with hope, promise, and love. She cared deeply about friends and family, especially her mother Courtney, her father Paul, her stepmother Stephanie, and her grandmother Ethel.”