While it is unclear if Chris Pratt made it in the family photo, the star was spotted next to wife Katherine Schwarzenegger in the 2019 portrait

Entire Kennedy Family Poses Together for Annual Fourth of July Photo in Hyannis Port

The Kennedys have perfected the perfect family photo.

On Sunday, the enormous Kennedy family gathered together for a Fourth of July celebration, where they snapped their annual group photo featuring dozens of family members.

In the outdoor portrait, the family posed for the photo while standing near the water on the family's estate in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.

"Happy Fourth of July from our family (and friends) to yours!" Kerry Kennedy, daughter of former United States Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, captioned the photo on Instagram.

While there are scores of faces in the family photo, it remains unclear whether Chris Pratt was pictured this year with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The actor married into the Kennedys when he wed Schwarzenegger, whose great uncle was John F. Kennedy. Her parents are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

In the 2019 portrait, again shared to Instagram by Kerry, Pratt was spotted toward the back of the shot next to his wife with a big smile on his face.

"Happy Fourth of July from all of us in Hyannis Port!" Kerry captioned the picture.

Chris Pratt Credit: Kerry Kennedy/Instagram

Also seen in this year's family photo is Conor Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy's grandson, and his model girlfriend Ava Dash.

Dash and Kennedy made their first public outing as a couple last month, appearing at an LGBTQ fundraiser in the Hamptons.

The model, 21, and Conor, 26, have been dating for months, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

The insider said the couple met in 2019 through mutual friends, but they "never really bonded until they both stayed at a friend's house in the Hamptons for Conor's birthday weekend last August."