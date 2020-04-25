Family of RFK's Granddaughter Maeve Are Keeping Her Memory Alive by Giving Back After Canoe Accident

Two weeks after a virtual memorial was held for Maeve Kennedy McKean and her son Gideon, the Kennedy family is continuing her legacy of giving back with numerous awards and charities named in their honor.

In an email sent to attendees of the memorial, which was held on April 11 via Zoom, the family listed ways that loved ones can continue to honor causes that were close to Maeve's heart after she and her 8-year-old son perished in a tragic canoe accident earlier this month.

"While Maeve and Gideon's time here with us ended all too soon, their spirits live through those who make service central to their lives in all the places and causes to which Maeve devoted herself," the note said. "We thank you for caring for and fighting for the most vulnerable, and urge you to carry the torch in honor of Maeve and Gideon."

Georgetown University, where Maeve earned her masters and law degrees, created the Maeve Kennedy McKean Memorial Fund to "develop programing for students who are committed to carrying on work that was important to Maeve."

Image zoom Maeve Kennedy McKean, Gideon McKean Facebook

At the University of Maryland, fellows at the Institute for Human Virology have been renamed the Maeve Kennedy McKean Fellows in Global Health.

Mobilizing Men as Allies for Women is also giving awards to women's organizations in six conflict-affected countries in Maeve’s honor.

"These are groups working courageously at the nexus of peace, health and women’s rights, as did Maeve," said executive director Ambassador Donald Steinberg. "It is a small consolation, but at least some women and children in Afghanistan, Guatemala, Jordan, Lebanon, Nepal and Nigeria will be a bit safer from war and disease in her memory."

Additionally, an anti-COVID ambulance was donated to the Italian Red Cross to be used in Florence in memory of Maeve and Gideon.

Image zoom Maeve Kennedy McKean, Gideon McKean Facebook

More than 3,000 participants gathered via Zoom on April 11 to remember Maeve and Gideon through prayers, poems, songs and a variety of readings.

After country star Kenny Chesney sang "Amazing Grace," David McKean, Maeve's husband of 11 years, delivered an emotional eulogy for his wife and son.

“I had a crush on Maeve from the moment I met her," David said, taking a look back at their love story.

Image zoom Gideon McKean Facebook

"We said that we loved each other after dating for two weeks," he continued. "I’ve been going back through old letters and we were talking about growing old together before we’d ever even moved into our first apartment. She wrote to me about how scary it was to be this sure about anything. Weren’t we too young? ‘I know,’ I replied, ‘Won’t this kind of intense love fade?’ I laughed in tears reading those letters because those kids were so young. They had no idea."

David went on to describe how their love didn't fade, but blossomed and only grew stronger.

The couple share three children — 2½-year-old Toby and 7-year-old Gabriella in addition to Gideon, who David called an "extraordinary child" during the memorial.

Image zoom Maeve Kennedy McKean Facebook

Maeve was one of Sen. Kennedy’s granddaughters and the daughter of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and David Lee Townsend, an attorney and professor.

The McKean family was staying at Maeve's mother's empty waterfront home in Shady Side, Maryland, to isolate during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Image zoom Maeve Kennedy McKean, Gideon McKean, David McKean Facebook

On April 3, Maeve and Gideon ventured out in a canoe to retrieve a ball that had fallen in the water while they were playing kickball. But what was meant to be a quick out-and-back trip turned into a deadly one when the pair were pulled out into the open Chesapeake Bay, David previously explained on Facebook.

They were last seen about 30 minutes after by an onlooker who called 911. Their paddle and capsized canoe were found that evening, and their bodies weren't found until a few days later.

Divers found Maeve’s body in 25 feet of water and approximately 2.5 miles south of her mom’s house on April 8. Gideon's body was discovered two days later. The young boy was also found in 25 feet of water, less than half a mile away from the body of his mother and 2.3 miles from the Shady Side home.