Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Is an Anti-Trump TikTok Star: 'My Dad Thinks It's Awesome'

"My mom is my best friend, but we do fight all the time over politics," Claudia Conway says

Though she's been posting off and on since 2015, 15-year-old Claudia Conway only found herself in the spotlight this week after people began sharing clips from her TikTok on Twitter — revealing another political divide within the Conway family.

While mom Kellyanne, 53, is counselor to the president and his former campaign manager, Claudia's dad, George T. Conway III, a 56-year-old attorney, regularly assails Trump online and helped found a conservative political group aimed at defeating him.

The teen — who according to Insider was interviewed with the permission of her dad, who was also present — described herself as "100-percent leftist and liberal" and detailed why she declined her mom's request to delete her videos.

"I'm not going to because I think I have a right to my own freedom of speech. If she works for Trump, she works for Trump," Claudia told Insider, adding, "My dad thinks it's awesome that I'm speaking for myself and expressing my views."

In a Tuesday interview with USA Today, Claudia said: "I know a lot of my friends are so informed and I think they wouldn't be if it weren't for social media, which is why I think using one's platform for good and for the education of others is so, so important, especially in our day."

“Thank you for all the love on my videos but just please no hate to my mom or my dad, they’re both amazing people and I love them so much,” Claudia said in a recent TikTok. “No hate to either of them, it’s just me and my views.”

Claudia's TikTok account surged in recent days, with more than 90,000 followers as of Thursday morning.

On Tuesday afternoon, her page had roughly 30,000 followers with about tens of thousands of views on each video. Now, her videos have hundreds of thousands of views, including one clip with more than a million.

The posts mix the usual teen TikTok content — memes, dances, time with friends — with political opinions that began appearing more frequently a few weeks ago.

“Why do people hate on Trump supporters, like can’t we just respect everyone’s opinions? SIKE nah block me pls and then educate yourself,” Claudia posted in one recent video.

"i love trump, but replace ‘love’ with ‘think that we should extinguish,' " she wrote in another.

In other clips, the Conways' daughter shares her progressive views on social issues including race and gender and she has repeatedly urged her followers to focus on police misconduct and the fatal shooting of Kentucky EMT Breonna Taylor.

"We do get into arguments a lot — I'm not going to lie," Claudia told Insider. "My mom is my best friend, but we do fight all the time over politics and I'm always shut down by my entire family."

She reiterated during the interview: "I love my parents. They are the most generous, most well-educated people I have ever met. I look up to them and want nothing but success and good fortune for them. They are my parents and that trumps all — no pun intended."

"A lot of people have been telling me that I'm disrespecting my mother by doing this — I'm not at all," Claudia told USA Today. "I want nothing but love for her because she is an amazing person."

On her TikTok, she has reportedly shared some sharper-sounding opinions.

In a live question-and-answer session on Tuesday, according to one reporter, she addressed Kellyanne's work for the president: "It's called internalized misogyny. That is facts."

She also said, "I really actually do not like Pence at all, sorry," and had this take on her parents' marriage despite their differing beliefs: "'Do your parents get along?' Uh, I guess."

Claudia's dad has long criticized the president on Twitter and has written at length about his belief that the president has a personality disorder. In April, George endorsed Trump's rival Joe Biden for president.

Last year, he tweeted about Trump: “You need to have the Secret Service take you back to the hospital, this time to the psych ward.”

The president has fired back as well, in March 2019 dismissing George as "a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell." ("Waiting for @realDonaldTrump to also call me a 'loser from hell,' " Claudia tweeted on Wednesday.)

Of Trump's criticism of her husband, Kellyanne told Politico last year: “[The president] left it alone for months out of respect for me. But you think he shouldn’t respond when somebody, a non-medical professional accuses him of having a mental disorder? You think he should just take that sitting down?”

“I feel there’s a part of him that thinks I chose Donald Trump over him. Which is ridiculous,” Kellyanne told The Washington Post of her husband in 2018. “One is my work and one is my marriage.”

Their unusual marital tensions were spoofed by Saturday Night Live in December.

Now daughter Claudia has her own anti-Trump fame: After a New York Times reporter tweeted out screenshots and clips from her page on Monday night, she immediately noticed the increase in attention on her page, she told Insider.

"I literally woke up to hundreds and hundreds of thousands of views of people cheering me on and saying they stan me and all this stuff," she said. "It's just so beautiful for me, and I think that's the beauty of this generation."

Claudia added that TikTok is "a huge platform, especially for Gen Z kids," and said she's thinking ahead about how to translate her activism into a career.