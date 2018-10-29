Kellyanne Conway Blames Late-Night Comedians After Pittsburgh Shooting

Kellyanne Conway suggested that what she sees as late-night comedians’ “anti-religiosity” was a motivator for the massacre that killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday.

“The anti-religiosity in this country that is somehow in vogue and funny, to make fun of anybody of faith, to constantly be making fun of people who express religion,” Conway said on Fox & Friends while discussing the shooting. “The late-night comedians, the un-funny people on TV shows. It’s always anti-religious.”

“And remember, these people were gunned down in their place of worship, as were the people in South Carolina several years ago, and they were there because they’re people of faith, and it’s that faith that needs to bring us together,” she continued. “This is no time to be driving God out of the public square, no time to be making fun of people.”

Conway tries to frame Pittsburgh shooting as really being about "anti-religiosity" writ large. "The anti-religiosity in this country that is somehow in vogue… making fun of people who express religion, the late night comedians,.. It's always anti-religious." pic.twitter.com/yw6ZvY1CIQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2018

Suspected shooter Robert Bowers allegedly killed worshipers during a Shabbat service at the Tree of Life synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood. The dead included siblings, a husband and wife and a 97-year-old woman. Four responding police officers were among the six people wounded.

Bowers has been charged with 29 federal crimes, most of which carry a maximum penalty of death, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady told reporters Sunday.

The Internet was quick to react. The Daily Show tweeted, “Hey @KellyannePolls, if late night shows are so anti-religious, why did God create TEN THOUSAND of them?”

Hey @KellyannePolls, if late night shows are so anti-religious, why did God create TEN THOUSAND of them? pic.twitter.com/1kJsxOHIjQ — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 29, 2018

I should be shocked by this assertion, AKA #AlternativeFact. Sadly, I'm not. @KellyannePolls: What happened in Pittsburgh last weekend was clearly anti-SEMITISM not "anti-religiosity." https://t.co/ygmbHN8yCq — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) October 29, 2018

Here’s the video of Kellyanne Conway trying to blame the bloodshed on anti-religiosity and comedy. Sick and tired of this White House always blaming the wrong people. (via @atrupar) pic.twitter.com/psiU6MufAq — Adam Best (@adamcbest) October 29, 2018

Kellyanne Conway erases Jews as the targets of the synagogue shooter https://t.co/nrDc4y91Z7 — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) October 29, 2018

Earlier in the interview, Conway defended President Donald Trump‘s response to the shooting and pushed back against accusations that his harsh political rhetoric has encouraged violence and contributed to the shooting.

“He denounced anti-Semitism in all forms. He said we must rise above this evil. He’s called for the death penalty for this murderer in Pittsburgh who gunned down 11 innocent people because of their faith, and he said the word ‘anti-Semitism,’ ‘anti-Semite’ any number of times,” Conway said.

“This president is asking us to rise above it and asking us to come together and unify as a nation, and anybody who’s saying he isn’t isn’t listening,” she said.

On Monday, Trump tweeted that the “anger” in the United States was “in part” due to the media.

There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news. The Fake News Media, the true Enemy of the People, must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly. That will do much to put out the flame… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2018

….of Anger and Outrage and we will then be able to bring all sides together in Peace and Harmony. Fake News Must End! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2018

“There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news,” he wrote. “The Fake News Media, the true Enemy of the People, must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly. That will do much to put out the flame…of Anger and Outrage and we will then be able to bring all sides together in Peace and Harmony. Fake News Must End!”

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will go to Pittsburgh on Tuesday to visit with victims’ families, according to a pool report. More than 35,000 people had signed a letter asking Trump not to visit Pittsburgh until he speaks out against white nationalism, The Washington Post reported.