Trump Aide Kellyanne Conway's Husband Endorses Joe Biden in 2020 Presidential Race

Kellyanne Conway‘s husband, George T. Conway III, has not been shy about his distaste for President Donald Trump, who employs his wife.

George made those feelings even more clear this week by co-writing a column for The Washington Post with fellow anti-Trump Republicans supporting Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.

George, along with other members of the conservative group The Lincoln Project — which was formed in December with the mission of getting Trump out of office — announced in their Post op-ed on Wednesday that they would be backing Biden in his presidential run.

“Today, the United States is beset with a president who was unprepared for the burden of the presidency and who has made plain his deficits in leadership, management, intelligence and morality,” the group, including George, wrote.

They continued: “Publicly supporting a Democratic nominee for president is a first for all of us. We are in extraordinary times, and we have chosen to put country over party — and former vice president Joe Biden is the candidate who we believe will do the same.”

They cited Biden’s “experience” and “character.”

“Unlike Trump, for whom the presidency is just one more opportunity to perfect his narcissism and self-aggrandizement, Biden sees public service as an opportunity to do right by the American people and a privilege to do so,” they wrote.

Echoing George’s frequent criticisms of Trump on Twitter, the op-ed slammed his “malignant narcissism.”

The president, for his part, has jabbed back at George as a “stone cold LOSER” and a “husband from hell,” and he has tagged Biden with a derogatory nickname (“Sleepy”) the same as he has many other opponents.

George, an attorney whose wife serves as both counselor to the president and as one of his most public surrogates on TV, has a long history of publicly criticizing Trump — whether it be on social media or in newspaper columns.

Last year, one of George’s comments finally drew a response for the president.

“George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted,” Trump tweeted. “I barely know him.”

That came after George said he believed Trump was mentally unstable, writing on Twitter: “Don’t assume that the things he says and does are part of a rational plan or strategy, because they seldom are. Consider them as a product of his pathologies, and they make perfect sense.”

Kellyanne has repeatedly declined to publicly wade into the feud between her husband and the president. In a 2019 interview, she swatted away a question about it.

“It’s fascinating to me that CNN would go there,” she said, “but it’s very good for the whole world to have just witnessed that it’s now fair game how people’s spouses and significant others may differ with them.”

Kellyanne later added, “There are other family members of people who work at the White House who certainly don’t support the president privately and publicly. There has been a different standard for me than there have been for other people.”

“We bite our tongue plenty,” she said, “because I work for the people of this country, the United States government and the presidency and the president of the United States — so there is plenty that I don’t say.”