Kellyanne Conway and George Conway Are in the 'Final Stages of an Amicable Divorce'

Kellyanne Conway and her husband, attorney George Conway, announced they would divorce in a social media statement

By
Published on March 6, 2023 07:57 AM
Kellyanne Conway; George
From left: Kellyanne Conway and George Conway in January 2017. Photo: Matt Rourke/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Kellyanne Conway and her husband, George Conway, are getting divorced, the couple announced in a statement over the weekend.

"We are in the final stages of an amicable divorce," Kellyanne, a former Donald Trump aide, and George, an attorney, wrote in the statement. "We married more than two decades ago, cherish the many happy years (and four corgis) we've shared, and above all else, our four incredible children, who remain the heartbeat of our family and our top priority.

"Kindly respect our privacy," the statement continued. "We appreciate the many family members, friends and colleagues who know us, care for us, and support us. We remain united as parents to provide love, joy, comfort and protection to our beautiful children."

The Conway's home life made headlines during Kellyanne's White House tenure, particularly as George became a vocal critic and sometimes target of Trump.

Kellyanne had long held back from opening up about her marriage in public, however, shooting back at CNN's Dana Bash in a 2018 interview, when asked about her husband's tweets.

"It's fascinating to me that CNN would go there, but it's very good for the whole world to have just witnessed that it's now fair game how people's spouses and significant others may differ with them," she said.

After the two went back and forth about the subject, Kellyanne later concluded: "There are other family members of people who work at the White House who certainly don't support the president privately and publicly. There has been a different standard for me than there have been for other people.

"We bite our tongue plenty because I work for the people of this country, the United States government and the presidency and the president of the United States, so there is plenty that I don't say."

RNC2020
Kellyanne Conway speaking Wednesday night at the Republican National Convention. RNC2020

Kellyanne did, however, get personal about her marriage in her memoir Here's the Deal, released on May 24, 2022.

"On one side was my marriage and my husband. On the other was my job and my boss," Kellyanne wrote. "George was mixing the two of them in a highly combustible manner. I was able to keep these things separate and in perspective. George should have, too, but it seemed the flood of reaction and attention he was receiving was magnetic and irresistible."

Kellyanne was Trump's final campaign manager in the 2016 presidential election (the first woman to run a winning presidential campaign) before becoming his White House counselor from 2017 to 2020.

George, meanwhile, is a longtime conservative political activist who early on in the Trump administration was reportedly a front-runner to head the Department of Justice's Civil Division. He withdrew himself from consideration for that post.

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, center, and her husband George Conway, right, greet guests on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington during a Halloween event welcoming children from the Washington area and children of military families to trick-or-treat, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo

Throughout Trump's tenure, George emerged as one of the most vocal conservative critics of the former president, calling him "incompetent" and at times hypothesizing that Trump's mental health was deteriorating.

In 2020, he co-wrote a column for The Washington Post with fellow anti-Trump Republicans supporting Democratic candidate Joe Biden in that year's presidential race.

The former president, for his part, jabbed back at George as a "stone cold LOSER" and a "husband from hell."

Kellyanne's public loyalty toward the Trumps — even amid accounts that she was a favored source for some reporters, which she played down — stirred controversy, as when she spun his falsehoods as "alternative facts" and gave a "free commercial" for Ivanka Trump's products.

Republican president-elect Donald Trump along with his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway acknowledge the crowd during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of November 9, 2016 in New York City. Donald Trump defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States.
Mark Wilson/Getty

She voluntarily departed her White House post in the summer of 2020, in order to spend more time with her family.

When asked about the state of her marriage by PEOPLE in May 2022, Conway said she worried about their future lives together as a result of her political career.

"I worry about the harm that's been visited upon this. And for what reason? For politics," she told PEOPLE.

"Our vows were not to Donald Trump," she added. "George does not need to support or vote for or want Donald Trump to be the president. That is never the case. Let me make that explicitly clear."

Relationships, she added, are "always more important than any job or any presidency or any position or any profit, if you will. It doesn't even come close. And if you have your priorities set, the rest somehow succeeds, not always smoothly, not always swiftly, but eventually."

