Conway said in August she was leaving the White House to focus on her family: "For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama"

Kellyanne Conway Confirms Daughter Also Has COVID-19 as She References Claudia's TikToks

Former Trump campaign manager-turned-White House adviser Kellyanne Conway confirmed Tuesday that her teenage daughter Claudia Conway had also been infected by the novel coronavirus, four days after announcing her own diagnosis.

"Claudia & I are faring well in quarantine. Everyone else is negative," wrote Kellyanne, 53, insisting that "as soon as dr confirmed positive, I told my family & then went public."

She is one of more than 10 people in Trump's orbit and the White House to become sick since last week, including President Donald Trump himself.

In addition to confirming her test results, Kellyanne seemingly referred to Claudia’s activity on TikTok, which has offered a public window into private family tensions.

"My daughter, Claudia, is beautiful & brilliant," she wrote on Twitter. "She has access to top doctors & health care & lives comfortably. ... Like all of you, she speculates on social media."

Kellyanne's tweet also took a swipe at those who have breathlessly covered the 15-year-old's videos on TikTok, where Claudia has a verified profile and more than a million followers and where she often discusses her anti-Trump views and her family — including posting about the White House coronavirus outbreak

"Yet she’s 15. You are adults," Kellyanne wrote. "We have COVID, but it’s clear who’s really sick."

Kellyanne first shared her own positive COVID-19 diagnosis with a brief statement on Twitter hours after the White House announced that the president and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive.

"Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19," she wrote on Twitter Friday, adding that her symptoms were mild.

Claudia's TikTok videos first gained attention over the summer, though her parents, Kellyanne and attorney George T. Conway III, later implored the media to stop covering their daughter given her age.

On Tuesday, Claudia released a statement asking for privacy.

Kellyanne and George (a noted "never-Trump" Republican who has endorsed Joe Biden for president) both announced they would be stepping back from their respective roles in August.