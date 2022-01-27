Kellyanne Conway Confirms Post-White House Memoir, Promises 'One-of-a-Kind' Perspective on Trump

The publisher says Conway's book will offer "a behind-the-scenes look" from the Trump campaign manager and senior White House aide

Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway will soon publish a memoir about her time in his administration, announcing on Thursday that Here's the Deal: A Memoir will release on May 24.

According to her publisher, the book will offer "a behind-the-scenes look at the workings of the historic 2016 Trump-Pence campaign, and the Trump Administration: details about strategy and decision-making, power struggles, family dynamics, and a one-of-a-kind perspective about Donald Trump."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The book joins an already crowded mini-genre of tell-alls by former Trump staffers. Many have been highly critical, full of closed-door anecdotes. Others have been positive or mixed.

Conway tells PEOPLE hers is "a chunky 600 pages, double the length of many books in the genre. I loved writing it."

Her publisher says the book will also delve into the 55-year-old biography as "a girl from working-class South Jersey raised in an all-female household who packed blueberries every summer for pennies a pint, became valedictorian of her Catholic high school, earned her law degree, returned to polling during the historic 1994 election cycle, and by twenty-eight had launched her own polling and consulting firm."

Conway was Trump's final campaign manager in the 2016 presidential election (the first woman to run a winning presidential campaign) before becoming his White House counselor from 2017 to 2020.

Conway, whom her publisher describes as being "untouched by any of the major scandals or investigations of the administration," voluntarily departed her White House post in the summer 2020, in order to spend more time with her family.

Kellyanne Conway Speaks To The Media, Washington, USA - 15 Jun 2020 Kellyanne Conway on June 15, 2020 | Credit: Stefani Reynolds/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Conway's home life made its own headlines her White House tenure, particularly as her husband, attorney George Conway, became a vocal critic and sometimes target of the former president.

In April 2018, when CNN's Dana Bash asked her about her husband's tweets, Kellyanne shot back, saying, "It's fascinating to me that CNN would go there, but it's very good for the whole world to have just witnessed that it's now fair game how people's spouses and significant others may differ with them."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Long before I joined the Trump campaign and White House, I'd made a career out of calling things as I saw them, with no notes in front of me and no net beneath me. I brought that same approach to this book, which should engage, engross and entertain plenty of people," Conway said in the release announcing her book.

It is being published by Threshold Editions, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.