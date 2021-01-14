Keegan-Michael Key and Debra Messing to Host Pre-Inauguration Concert on Sunday Night

Carole King, Will.I.AM, James Taylor, Fall Out Boy, Connie Britton, Kal Penn and more will also make appearances

Keegan-Michael Key and Debra Messing will be hosting a virtual star-studded concert on Sunday night in the lead up to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' historic inauguration, organizers tell PEOPLE.

Carole King, Will.I.AM, James Taylor, Fall Out Boy, Michael Bivins, Ben Harper and AJR will all perform at the virtual event, according to a copy of the event invitation.

Connie Britton, Kal Penn, Sophia Bush and Jamie Camil will also make appearances.

Entrance to the concert doubles as a fundraiser for the inauguration programming, though attendees can give "any amount" for a ticket.

Biden, 78, and Harris, 56, are set to take their oaths of office at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20 under unprecedented circumstances.

Both local officials and inauguration organizers are asking the public to watch the Inauguration Day events from home, due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the heightened security measures following last week's deadly pro-Trump riot in the Capitol.

The Washington Post reported about 20,000 National Guard troops are expected to be in Washington, D.C., to secure next week's inauguration events — a decision that comes amid growing criticism for security failures at the Capitol last week.

Biden has said he's "not afraid" to take his oath of office outside. He and Harris are expected to be sworn in, alongside their families, on the Capitol building's west front.

Much of the inauguration will be conducted remotely, because of the pandemic. Organizers announced last month that the traditional parade on Inauguration Day will instead be held virtually, across the country.

The parade "will celebrate America's heroes, highlight Americans from all walks of life in different states and regions, and reflect on the diversity, heritage, and resilience of the country as we begin a new American era," Presidential Inauguration Committee CEO Tony Allen said.

Allen added that additional "musical acts, local bands, poets, dance troupes, and more paying homage to America's heroes on the frontlines of the pandemic" would be announced before the inauguration.

A primetime TV special will air next Wednesday night, hosted by Tom Hanks, in lieu of more traditional in-person fare such as the inaugural balls.