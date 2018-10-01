Kavanaugh Was a 'Belligerent' Drinker at Yale, Says Classmate: 'Brett Has Not Told the Truth'

One of Brett Kavanaugh‘s former Yale classmates has accused President Donald Trump‘s embattled Supreme Court nominee of lying about his drinking habits.

In a statement published Sunday by The New York Times, Charles “Chad” Ludington — now a professor at North Carolina State University — refuted Kavanaugh’s description of his drinking. “In recent days I have become deeply troubled by what has been a blatant mischaracterization by Brett himself of his drinking at Yale,” said Ludington.

At his Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday, Kavanaugh, 53, denied that he ever blacked out from alcohol. “I drank beer with my friends. Almost everyone did,” he said in his opening testimony. “Sometimes I had too many beers. Sometimes others did. I liked beer. I still like beer. But I did not drink beer to the point of blacking out, and I never sexually assaulted anyone.”

“For the fact is, at Yale, and I can speak to no other times, Brett was a frequent drinker, and a heavy drinker,” wrote Ludington. “I know, because, especially in our first two years of college, I often drank with him. On many occasions I heard Brett slur his words and saw him staggering from alcohol consumption, not all of which was beer.”

The White House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Ludington is sharing his memories with the FBI, which is conducting a week-long investigation into sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh — all of which the judge has denied. The investigation began after Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona dramatically asked Senate leadership to delay the full vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination for an FBI probe.

Ludington said, “When Brett got drunk, he was often belligerent and aggressive. On one of the last occasions I purposely socialized with Brett, I witnessed him respond to a semi-hostile remark, not by defusing the situation, but by throwing his beer in the man’s face and starting a fight that ended with one of our mutual friends in jail.”

Calling it his “civic duty” to come forward with this information, Ludington summarized, “I can unequivocally say that in denying the possibility that he ever blacked out from drinking, and in downplaying the degree and frequency of his drinking, Brett has not told the truth.”

Christine Blasey Ford, a 51-year-old research psychologist and professor at Palo Alto University, claims that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party in the 1980s, where he allegedly pinned her down to a bed, groped her and tried to remove her clothes.

A second woman, Deborah Ramirez, accused Kavanaugh of committing sexual misconduct when they were freshmen at Yale. Ramirez, 53, said that Kavanaugh “exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party, thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away,” The New Yorker reported.

A third accuser, Julie Swetnick, accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh has denied all the allegations.