Christine Blasey Ford Says She Took 'Extremely Stressful' Polygraph After Grandmother's Funeral

As Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused President Donald Trump‘s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, she said that she took a polygraph test describing the alleged assault after her grandmother’s funeral.

When Rachel Mitchell, the outside counsel hired by Republicans, asked Ford, 51, why the polygraph was administered in a hotel, Ford said, “I had left my grandmother’s funeral at Fort Lincoln Cemetery that day and was on a tight schedule to get a plane to Manchester, New Hampshire, so [Jeremiah Hanafin, the polygraph administrator] was willing to come to me, which was appreciated.”

Mitchell asked, “So he administered a polygraph on the day that you attended your grandmother’s funeral?”

“Correct,” Ford replied. “It might have been the next day. I spent the night in the hotel.”

Ford, a research psychologist and professor at Palo Alto University, claims that Kavanaugh, 53, sexually assaulted her at a high school party in the 1980s, where he allegedly pinned her down to a bed, groped her and tried to remove her clothes. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh

Ford described the lie-detector test as unpleasant. “Based on the advice of the counsel, I was happy to undergo the polygraph test, although I found it extremely stressful,” she said. “Much longer than I anticipated. I told my whole life story, I felt like. I endured it. It was fine.”

Attorneys for Ford gave the Senate Judiciary Committee the results of the polygraph on Wednesday, CNBC reported. The polygraph administrator’s report found that Ford’s responses to the two questions asked of her about her sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh “not indicative of deception,” according to CBS News.

A second woman, Deborah Ramirez, accused Kavanaugh of committing sexual misconduct when they were freshmen at Yale. Ramirez, 53, said that Kavanaugh “exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party, thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away,” The New Yorker reported on Sunday.

A third accuser, Julie Swetnick, accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct on Wednesday.

Kavanaugh has denied all allegations. “This is ridiculous and from The Twilight Zone. I don’t know who this is and this never happened,” he said in response to Swetnick’s assertion, according to CNBC.