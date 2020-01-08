Katy Perry Talked Politics with Mike Bloomberg During Beverly Hills Dinner: Source

Image zoom From left: Katy Perry and Mike Bloomberg Paul Morigi/Getty; Walter McBride/WireImage

Katy Perry isn’t shy about her politics and on Monday night she dined with a particularly political guest: former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who is running to challenge President Donald Trump in this year’s election.

Perry, who campaigned for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016, ate with Bloomberg at Wolfgang Puck’s CUT in the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, California, a source tells PEOPLE.

(Bloomberg’s campaign is keeping mum. “We don’t confirm private meetings,” says a spokesman.)

Perry was joined by friends at the dinner, where she talked with Bloomberg about her candidate and policy preferences, the insider says.

Bloomberg has already notched one celebrity endorsement this week after Judge Judy — real name Judy Sheindlin — endorsed the billionaire businessman.

In the first endorsement of her career, Sheindlin told PEOPLE “there isn’t anybody that could compare to Mike Bloomberg.” She credited Bloomberg’s nearly 12-year tenure as N.Y.C. mayor as the main reason for her support.

“I could understand why people have gravitated to one or more of the current field,” Sheindlin said, “but Mike Bloomberg is the only one who has the experience to hit the ground running.”

Bloomberg’s time in the mayor’s office wasn’t without scrutiny, however.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate has been criticized for changing his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat, and some his local policies — in the glare of a presidential race — have also caused a stir.

Bloomberg, who made his fortune on his eponymous media and financial company, distanced himself from the “stop and frisk” policing policy he supported as mayor. Stop and frisk has come under fire for largely targeting people of color, and Bloomberg apologized for it last month ahead of his official campaign announcement.

His history of sometimes demeaning comments about women was also denounced by his campaign. “He believes his words have not always aligned with his values and the way he has led his life,” an aide told The New York Times.

Bloomberg was a late entrant into the 2020 race, announcing his bid for the Democratic nomination on Nov. 24.

The longshot bid for the presidency began with just months before primary voting begins, though the billionaire’s personal fortune allows the candidate to spend big on advertising.

Bloomberg reportedly already purchased a roughly $10 million Super Bowl ad for early February, according to the Times. President Trump did the same.

“I’m running for president to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America,” Bloomberg said when he announced his run in November. “We cannot afford four more years of President Trump’s reckless and unethical actions.”

• With reporting by ADAM CARLSON