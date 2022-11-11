Rep. Katie Porter's Son Delivers Hilariously Cute Speech as Mom Awaits Results of Reelection Bid

Paul Hoffman, 14, praises his mom's work in Congress, saying she "absolutely wrecks corporate CEOs" — and predicts that she'll come out on top in her unnervingly close race

By Amy Eskind
Published on November 11, 2022 01:09 PM
Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) embraces her son Paul Hoffman after speaking at an election night watch party at the Hilton Orange County Hotel on November 8, 2022 in Costa Mesa, California.
Rep. Katie Porter and son Paul Hoffman. Photo: Apu Gomes/Getty

For just over three minutes on election night, staff, volunteers and supporters were treated to the adorable musings of Rep. Katie Porter's middle child, Paul Hoffman, 14.

In introducing his mom, Paul told a cheering crowd, "Right after Trump won in 2016, that was when my mom first told us that she was going to run for Congress. My brother Luke and I looked at each other and said, 'This hobby isn't going to last long.' We gave it a couple of months, tops. Now, six years, three elections and two terms later — oof, we really got that one wrong."

He gushed over the willingness of the group to work tirelessly on the campaign without receiving a paycheck. "When I first started canvassing, I asked my mom how much I would be paid for doing it. 'Paul,' she said, 'the volunteers aren't paid. They do this because they want us to win the election.' I couldn't believe it. All of those people giving up their free time to help strangers? In the heat? It didn't make sense," he said.

"But then I got to know all of you and I saw your passion for improving our country and making sure we're headed in the right direction. And I saw how hard you all worked on my mom's behalf. The fact that all of you are giving your time to try to fix our government is actually pretty great," he said to voluminous applause.

Then he gave the crowd a kid's-eye view. "When you're a kid of a member of Congress, trips out in public often take longer than usual. People stop her in grocery stores and airports when you're on vacation, everywhere. However, as more people have learned about my mom, it's fun to see what different people appreciate about her. Some people like her for the silly things like the car she drives and her white board," he said. Ah, the famous white board she brings to congressional hearings, the one she uses to prove her points to CEOs and other financial wizzes.

"Most people who come up to my mom talk to her about her Congressional hearings where she absolutely wrecks corporate CEOs," he says. "Or how she breaks down complex legislative ideas so average Joes like you and me can understand them. Sometimes people come up to her and tell her their problems. But no matter what the issue is, she's always able to give them an idea for how they might be able to solve it," he said, noting how proud he is of his mom.

Paul is the second of Porter's three children, whom she is raising as a single mom in Irvine, California. He says his mom tries to use her sharp legal questioning — she's a Harvard Law School grad — on him and his siblings, but they don't go for it. "She's a little bit confident from having done that with CEOs, so she thinks she can do that with us," he says. "But she doesn't have any justifiable evidence. She's a pretty bad questioner at home."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Lately, he's been pounding it on the campaign trail, attending town halls and campaign events. It's the family business, though Paul has no political aspirations. He loves to make videos and hopes to be a movie director.

It's still unclear whether Rep. Porter — who is running in a newly drawn district — will be reelected to Congress, as votes are still being counted. Her race could prove key in determining which party controls the House, which appears to be in Republicans' favor but is not yet guaranteed.

As far as Paul is concerned, a win for Porter looks "pretty likely," though he would like to see his mom try something new next time around to avoid biennial campaigns. "Being in the Senate would be good because it would be a longer term."

Related Articles
Lauren Boebert
The Biggest Midterms Surprises, from Lauren Boebert's Neck-and-Neck Race to the Red Wave That Wasn't
Rep. Sean Casten speech
Rep. Sean Casten Wins Emotional Reelection After Teen Daughter Gwen's Death: 'It's Hard Not to Have Her Here'
Representative Elaine Luria, a Democrat from Virginia, speaks during a hearing for the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Seven House Democrats and two Republicans today launch what they say will be the fullest investigation yet of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, an inquiry that could drag the issue into next year's midterm election campaign. Photographer: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Elaine Luria, Democrat on Jan. 6 House Committee, Unseated in Virginia House Race: 'That Work Continues'
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Easily Wins Reelection to Congress
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz holds a rally in the Tunkhanock Triton Hose Co fire station in Tunkhanock, Pa., on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
Why Did Polls Prepare Us for a Red Wave? Experts Weigh In on the Surprising Midterm Election Results
Beto O'Rourke Interrupts Press Conference by Texas Gov. Following School Shooting: 'You're Doing Nothing'
Greg Abbott Defeats Beto O'Rourke in Texas Gubernatorial Race
polling place
PEOPLE's Complete Guide to the 2022 Midterms: Everything to Know Before Election Night
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks at a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC
Denver Editorial Board Blasts Lauren Boebert in Op-Ed: 'We Grieve That This Is Who Represents Our Great State'
Lindsey Graham
Lindsey Graham Says Midterm Elections Are 'Definitely Not a Republican Wave, That's for Darn Sure'
Republican Liz Cheney Endorses Democrat Elissa Slotkin in Michigan
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney Wades into Michigan Congressional Race — by Endorsing Her First Democrat
Former US President Barack Obama speaks at a rally with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (L) and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin Mandela Barnes on October 29, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Evers and Barnes, who currently serves as the state's lieutenant governor, are in the midst of close mid-term races.
Midterm Elections Are One Week Away — Here's Where Democrats and Republicans Currently Stand
Liz Cheney, Tim Ryan, J.D. Vance
Liz Cheney Expresses Support for Ohio Democrat Tim Ryan in Tight Senate Race Against Far-Right J.D. Vance
Katie Darling, a House of Representatives candidate in Louisiana whose most recent campaign ad shows her giving birth for a story on the ad and her candidacy
La. House Candidate Katie Darling's Campaign Ad Shows Her Giving Birth: 'This Is Real for Me'
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) joins fellow Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists for a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol March 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. Describing legal abortion as 'infanticide,' Republican lawmakers have been blocked 17 times by Democrats in the House from introducing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would require doctors to use all means available to save the life of a child born alive after an attempted abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images); Republican Conference Chairman Rep Liz Cheney walks up to the podium for a press conference at the US Capitol on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Republican leaders criticized their Democratic colleagues handling of the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images); Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., participates in the news conference on the Invest to Protect Act outside the Capitol on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Here's What Happened to the 10 House Republicans Who Voted for Trump's Second Impeachment
Former President Donald Trump hugs Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
2022 Midterms: Every Senate, House and State Race Americans Should Follow
Sarah Palin
Sarah Palin Loses Special Election for Alaska's Only House Seat to Democrat Mary Peltola