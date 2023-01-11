Katie Porter Addresses Viral 'Art of Not Giving a F---' Photo: 'I Was Absolutely Reading That Book'

"That book I picked up at a little free library on my walk from my basement studio here in Washington to the Capitol," Porter told MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell

By
Published on January 11, 2023 01:45 PM
U.S. Rep.-elect Katie Porter (D-CA) reads a book in the House Chamber during the fourth day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives is meeting to vote for the next Speaker after House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to earn more than 218 votes on several ballots; the first time in 100 years that the Speaker was not elected on the first ballot.
Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Days after going viral for reading a book titled The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F--- on the House floor, Democratic Rep. Katie Porter says the moment was more than a photo op.

"I was absolutely reading that book," Porter, 49, told Lawrence O'Donnell in an appearance on his MSNBC show The Last Word Tuesday night. "It was actually my fourth book of the week. I had read a book basically every day during those interminable, alphabetical votes, in which the Republicans struggled to find leadership."

As Porter acknowledged, photographs taken of her reading the 2016 book came during 15 rounds of voting on House Speaker — a process that stretched for more than four days after Republicans initially couldn't come to a consensus on whether or not to elect GOP nominee Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy was narrowly elected to succeed Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House early Saturday after a dramatic showdown with members of his own party.

Porter continued: "That book I picked up at a little free library on my walk from my basement studio here in Washington to the Capitol."

The book's author, Mark Manson, re-tweeted a photo of Porter reading the book last week, writing: "We made it into Congress fam."

Porter joined Congress in 2019 as a representative of Irvine, California, and its surrounding areas, and has quickly built a reputation for calling out corporations in hearings — often while holding up an oversized chart that helps demonstrate her point.

On Tuesday, she announced that she will run for Dianne Feinstein's California Senate seat in 2024, saying in a video: "The threat from so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell has too often made the United States Senate a place where rights get revoked, special interests get rewarded and our democracy gets rigged. Especially in times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington."

Porter continued in the video: "I don't do Congress the way others do. I use whatever power I have to speak hard truths to the powers that be — to not just challenge the status quo, but call it out, name names and demand justice."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Feinstein, 89, has not yet announced whether she will seek reelection in 2024. If she were to take on another term, she would be 97 years old by its completion, leading to widespread speculation that she will step down.

Related Articles
Rep. Katie Porter
Rep. Katie Porter Enters California's 2024 Senate Race, Hoping to Replace 89-Year-Old Dianne Feinstein
Lauren Boebert, Kevin McCarthy
Lauren Boebert Says Trump Should Tell Kevin McCarthy to 'Withdraw' from House Speaker Race
A metal detector stands outside of the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol on January 22, 2021 in Washington, DC.
On First Day Back in Power, Republicans Remove Metal Detectors Placed in House Chambers After Capitol Riots
Baldwin, N.Y.: Congressman-elect George Devolder Santos joined the newly elected GOP members of the Senate and Congress during a press conference on November. 9, 2022 in Baldwin, New York.
Embattled Rep. George Santos Reportedly Called a Liar on House Floor During Rough First Day in Congress
Rep. Elect Robert Garcia Will Be Sworn In With Vintage Superman Comic, U.S. Citizenship Certificate
Rep.-Elect Robert Garcia Will Be Sworn In with Vintage Superman Comic, U.S. Citizenship Certificate
Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) embraces her son Paul Hoffman after speaking at an election night watch party at the Hilton Orange County Hotel on November 8, 2022 in Costa Mesa, California.
Rep. Katie Porter's Son Delivers Hilariously Cute Speech as Mom Awaits Results of Reelection Bid
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) speaks at a news conference after the Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act at the Capitol Building
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Leaves Democratic Party to Become Independent: 'Right for the Country'
Mike Pence, Tim Scott, and Gretchen Whitmer
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Bernie Sanders, Kyrsten Sinema
Progressive Independent Bernie Sanders Attributes Kyrsten Sinema's Party Switch to 'Political Aspirations'
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) talks to repoorters minutes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, which guaranteed a woman's right to an abortion, in the Capitol Visitors Center on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The court ruled 6-3 in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health, overturning a 50-year precedent and sending abortion regulation back to the states. "Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions," Pelosi said
Nancy Pelosi Announces She Is Stepping Down from House Leadership, Signaling Battle for New Minority Leader
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) joins fellow Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists for a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol March 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. Describing legal abortion as 'infanticide,' Republican lawmakers have been blocked 17 times by Democrats in the House from introducing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would require doctors to use all means available to save the life of a child born alive after an attempted abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images); Republican Conference Chairman Rep Liz Cheney walks up to the podium for a press conference at the US Capitol on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Republican leaders criticized their Democratic colleagues handling of the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images); Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., participates in the news conference on the Invest to Protect Act outside the Capitol on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Here's What Happened to the 10 House Republicans Who Voted for Trump's Second Impeachment
Former US President Barack Obama speaks at a rally with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (L) and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin Mandela Barnes on October 29, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Evers and Barnes, who currently serves as the state's lieutenant governor, are in the midst of close mid-term races.
Midterm Elections Are One Week Away — Here's Where Democrats and Republicans Currently Stand
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) talks to repoorters minutes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, which guaranteed a woman's right to an abortion, in the Capitol Visitors Center on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The court ruled 6-3 in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health, overturning a 50-year precedent and sending abortion regulation back to the states. "Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions," Pelosi said
Love Her or Not, Nancy Pelosi's Legacy as House Speaker Is Nothing Short of Remarkable
Democratic House leaders
House Democrats Give Outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi a New Title to Honor Her 20 Years of Leadership
Donald Trump, Mo Brooks
Former Trump Ally Mo Brooks Now Says It Would Be 'Bad Mistake' to Nominate Him for President
Marjorie Taylor Green, Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert's Too-Close-to-Call House Race Nears a Recount in Nail-Biter Election