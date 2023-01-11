Katie Porter Addresses Viral 'Art of Not Giving a F---' Photo: 'I Was Absolutely Reading That Book'

Days after going viral for reading a book titled The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F--- on the House floor, Democratic Rep. Katie Porter says the moment was more than a photo op.

"I was absolutely reading that book," Porter, 49, told Lawrence O'Donnell in an appearance on his MSNBC show The Last Word Tuesday night. "It was actually my fourth book of the week. I had read a book basically every day during those interminable, alphabetical votes, in which the Republicans struggled to find leadership."

As Porter acknowledged, photographs taken of her reading the 2016 book came during 15 rounds of voting on House Speaker — a process that stretched for more than four days after Republicans initially couldn't come to a consensus on whether or not to elect GOP nominee Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy was narrowly elected to succeed Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House early Saturday after a dramatic showdown with members of his own party.

Porter continued: "That book I picked up at a little free library on my walk from my basement studio here in Washington to the Capitol."

The book's author, Mark Manson, re-tweeted a photo of Porter reading the book last week, writing: "We made it into Congress fam."

Porter joined Congress in 2019 as a representative of Irvine, California, and its surrounding areas, and has quickly built a reputation for calling out corporations in hearings — often while holding up an oversized chart that helps demonstrate her point.

On Tuesday, she announced that she will run for Dianne Feinstein's California Senate seat in 2024, saying in a video: "The threat from so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell has too often made the United States Senate a place where rights get revoked, special interests get rewarded and our democracy gets rigged. Especially in times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington."

Porter continued in the video: "I don't do Congress the way others do. I use whatever power I have to speak hard truths to the powers that be — to not just challenge the status quo, but call it out, name names and demand justice."

Feinstein, 89, has not yet announced whether she will seek reelection in 2024. If she were to take on another term, she would be 97 years old by its completion, leading to widespread speculation that she will step down.