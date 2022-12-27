Katie Hobbs Seeks Sanctions Against Kari Lake over 'Frivolous' Election Lawsuit: 'Enough Really Is Enough'

On Monday, attorneys for Maricopa County and Arizona Gov.-elect Hobbs claimed Lake had taken a "throw everything at the wall and see what sticks" approach to trying to overturn the election in her favor

By
Published on December 27, 2022 12:53 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ross D Franklin/AP/Shutterstock (13058485a) Arizona Democratic candidate for Governor Katie Hobbs speaks to the media before dropping off her primary election ballot, in Scottsdale, Ariz Election 2022 Governor Arizona, Scottsdale, United States - 21 Jul 2022; DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 06: Republican nominee for Arizona governor Kari Lake speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Katie Hobbs, Kari Lake. Photo: Ross D Franklin/AP/Shutterstock; Brandon Bell/Getty

Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs has joined the lawsuit against former television news anchor and Donald Trump loyalist Kari Lake who — after losing to Hobbs in November's Arizona gubernatorial election — has attempted to get the results overturned in her favor.

On Monday, attorneys for both Hobbs and Maricopa County filed suit against Lake, seeking more than $25,000 in attorney's fees after the Republican attempted to reverse the results of her loss in a two-day trial.

An Arizona judge denied Lake's bid on Saturday, saying in a filing that he did not "find clear and convincing evidence" that misconduct affected the result of the 2022 general election.

On Monday, attorneys for Hobbs (who currently serves as Arizona secretary of state, but will be sworn in as governor in January) and Maricopa County claimed Lake had taken a "throw everything at the wall and see what sticks" approach to trying to overturn the election in her favor.

They now seek $25,050 in attorney's fees incurred during the trial, writing in their court filing: "Courts are established by Arizona's Constitution and statutes to resolve actual disputes between parties. They do not exist so that candidates for political office can attempt to make political statements and fundraise."

The filing continues: "And they should not be used to harass political opponents and sow completely unfounded doubts about the integrity of elections. All of those things happened in this matter. Enough really is enough. It is past time to end unfounded attacks on elections and unwarranted accusations against elections officials."

Even before she lost the race, Lake had falsely claimed that there's "a lot of corruption" in the electoral system, and had publicly voiced support for Trump's claims that his 2020 election was rigged against him, despite a lack of evidence to support that.

Sec. Hobbs previously drew scorn from Trump supporters for defending the state's 2020 elections against those unfounded allegations of widespread fraud (a role that led her to be on the receiving end of death threats). Her role in preserving the integrity of that election introduced her to the national stage, and ultimately led to the gubernatorial bid.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Lake's latest losing lawsuit came after another suit she filed back in April, in which she sought to block both Maricopa and Pima counties from using electronic election equipment. That suit was thrown out, with a judge ordering sanctions against Lake's attorneys for filing a "frivolous" lawsuit.

Following her more recent loss in court, Lake took to Twitter to post a statement accusing the judge in the case of integrity violations. The Hill reports that she has since deleted the tweet.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt York/AP/Shutterstock (13624531d) Democratic Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs speaks at a victory rally, in Phoenix Election 2022 Arizona Governor, Phoenix, United States - 15 Nov 2022; Kari Lake, Republican gubernatorial candidate for Arizona, speaks during an Arizona Republican Party election night rally in Scottsdale, Arizona, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. After months of talk about reproductive rights, threats to democracy, climate change, immigration and crime, the US midterm elections are coming down to the way Americans feel about the overall state of the economy and, in particular, inflation. Photographer: Jon Cherry/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Republican Kari Lake's Bid to Overturn Election Dismissed by Judge, Katie Hobbs Affirmed as Ariz. Governor
Kari Lake and Donald Trump
Kari Lake 'Wants to Be' Trump's Running Mate, Source Says: 'She Is Working the Deal'
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 05: Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs greets supporters during a campaign event at the Carpenters Local Union 1912 headquarters on November 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. With three days to go before election day, Arizona democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs continues to campaign across the state as she faces a tight race against Trump endorsed republican candidate Kari Lake. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Democrat Katie Hobbs Defeats Trump-Backed Kari Lake in Arizona Gubernatorial Race
Liz Cheney, Kari Lake
Liz Cheney Had 2 Words for Trump-Backed Kari Lake, Who Lost Ariz. Governor Race: 'You're Welcome'
Olena Kurilo
The Year in Politics: 17 Powerful Images That Defined 2022
Kari Lake, Republican gubernatorial candidate for Arizona
Kari Lake Falsely Claims There's a 'Lot of Corruption' in Electoral System, Suggests Restricting Early Voting
Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak hold their hands up after giving remarks at an election night party hosted by Nevada Democratic Victory at The Encore on November 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) is facing Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, while Gov. Steve Sisolak is facing Republican Joe Lombardo.
Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Wins Reelection in Most Important Race for Democrats
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey participates in the Pledge of Allegiance during the annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Massachusetts State House on Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.
The U.S. Just Broke Its Record for Most Female Governors Elected at Once: Meet the 12 Women Sharing the Win
Former President Donald Trump hugs Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
2022 Midterms: Every Senate, House and State Race Americans Should Follow
Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate Katie Hobbs' Office Burglarized
Katie Hobbs' Gubernatorial Campaign Office Burglarized in Final Days of Tight Arizona Election
Attorney General Merrick Garland
AG Garland Says DOJ 'Won't Permit' Voter Intimidation as Issues Crop Up in Arizona, Texas Ahead of Midterms
Lauren Boebert
The Biggest Midterms Surprises, from Lauren Boebert's Neck-and-Neck Race to the Red Wave That Wasn't
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Eppley Airfield, in Omaha
Federal Judge in Jan. 6 Lawsuit Says Trump Lied About Voter Fraud
E. Jean Carroll Donald Trump
Former Advice Columnist E. Jean Carroll Files New Rape Lawsuit Against Donald Trump
Kari Lake, Republican gubernatorial candidate for Arizona
Trump-Backed Kari Lake Clinches Arizona's GOP Governor Nomination in Tight Race Against Pence's Candidate
Democratic Presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi
Biden Slams Republicans Who've Downplayed Paul Pelosi Attack: 'These Guys Are Extremely Extreme'