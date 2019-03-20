Rosario Dawson isn’t the only celebrity Sen. Cory Booker has dated.

During a Wednesday appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Katie Couric revealed that “a long time ago” she and the New Jersey politician went on a blind date together at a New York Giants game.

“Wow, this just in!” she playfully exclaimed as the audience reacted with surprise.

“He was really nice,” Couric, 62, said of Booker, 49.

“Did we kiss?” she said. “No, we did not kiss.”

Still, she had only kind things to say of Booker and Dawson, his newly confirmed girlfriend, whom Couric praised as “very cool” in part thanks to her political activism.

“I really like Cory and I really like Rosario Dawson so I’m happy for them,” Couric said.

Booker and Dawson’s reps have not commented on their relationship, which the pair kept private (despite some public outings) until TMZ caught up with the Iron Fist and Jane the Virgin actress last week in Washington, D.C.

“So far so wonderful,” Dawson, 39, told the outlet of the presidential hopeful. “He’s a wonderful human being. It’s good to spend some time together when we can.”

From left: Katie Couric and Sen. Cory Booker Tasos Katopodis/Getty; Paul Zimmerman/Getty

“I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much who is so brilliant, and kind, and caring, and loving,” Dawson added.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, Booker was similarly gushing about her.

“She’s a deeply soulful person and has taught me a lot of lessons about love already,” he said. “Sometimes you show the greatest strength when you make yourself vulnerable. She really has this nurturing spirit that has made me more courageous, not just in the love that I project and want to see in our country, but I think even in our personal relationships — to love more fearlessly.”

Booker announced last month that he would be running for the Democratic presidential nomination to challenge Donald Trump. He is one of several well-known names in the already crowded field, including Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.