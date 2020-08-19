Kathy Griffin Praises ‘Boyfriend’ Jimmy Carter After His DNC Remarks in Support of Joe Biden

"I’m thrilled to see my new boyfriend, President Biden embrace him," Griffin joked

Kathy Griffin can't help but gush over the oldest living U.S. president, Jimmy Carter.

On Tuesday, the 95-year-old Carter, who served in the White House between 1976 and 1980, gave rare public remarks alongside his wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, 93, as part of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention.

In the pre-recorded remarks, President Carter said that Joe Biden "must be our next president." (Biden, 77, will accept the Democratic nomination on Thursday after formally being nominated on Tuesday.)

“Joe has the experience, character and decency to bring us together and restore America’s greatness," Carter said Tuesday night in a voiceover with his wife to accompany a video that aired. "We deserve a person with integrity and judgment, someone who is honest and fair, someone who is committed to what is best for the American people.”

Mrs. Carter said "we’ve known and admired Joe and Jill for many years” and that Biden "recognizes the challenges facing our families and has the heart and the power to make life better for all Americans.”

After the Carters' speech, Griffin, 59, called the 39th president her "boyfriend." The comedian (and Donald Trump critic) tweeted: "MY BOYFRIEND, JIMMY CARTER!!! Never was a president so wrongly maligned. I’m thrilled to see my new boyfriend, President Biden embrace him. #BidenHarris."

Back in March 2019, Griffin — who married longtime boyfriend Randy Bick on New Year's Day — again hailed President Carter, writing on Twitter at the time that she "couldn't love [him] more."

"He was the last president to address the nation honestly, sometimes telling us things we didn’t want to hear but needed to hear," she explained.

The Carters celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary in July, breaking the record for being the longest married first couple in American history. The mark was previously held by former President George H. W. Bush and his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, who were married 73 years and 111 days at the time of Mrs. Bush's death in 2018.

Biden thanked the Carters for their support after their DNC speech, writing on Twitter: "I remember helping President Carter with his campaign back when I was a first-term Senator. I'm deeply honored to have his support today. Thank you, Mr. President. #DemConvention"

The former first couple's video appearance on Tuesday night marked the first time the former president has appeared at a convention since 2012, when he similarly recorded a speech that was shown during the second night of that year's send-off for incumbent President Barack Obama.

Former President Bill Clinton also spoke during Tuesday's proceedings, while Obama will headline Wednesday night's lineup of speakers along with Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate.