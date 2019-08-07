Katherine Schwarzenegger Pays Tribute to Her Family in the Wake of Saoirse Kennedy Hill's Death

Katherine Schwarzenegger is proud of how her family has come together amid such a terrible tragedy.

Just one day after Saoirse Kennedy Hill was laid to rest, following a suspected overdose last week, Katherine, 29, paid tribute to her family in an emotional and reflective post on Instagram.

Along with a scenic sunset photo of the Kennedy family’s Hyannis Port estate, Katherine praised her relatives for being so “loving, supportive, and strong” and expressed her gratitude to have them all in her life.

“After wiping away the tears, after the beautiful sunsets, there is always a new day,” she captioned the shot. “It’s not the big events or pretty things that hold you up at the end of the day, it’s family.”

“I feel so incredibly blessed to be part of such a loving, supportive and strong family that shows up in good times and in tough times,” she added. “I love each and every one of them and am so grateful to have them in my life. 🙏♥️🙏”

While this was the first time that Katherine personally spoke out about the tragedy, other members of her immediate family were quick to send their condolences shortly after news broke that Saoirse, the only child of Courtney Kennedy Hill and Paul Hill, had sadly died at the age of 22.

Last Friday, Katherine’s mother Maria Shriver, who is the niece of Robert, John and Ted Kennedy, shared an Instagram post where she called for Saoirse’s death to serve as a reminder for everyone to be kinder and more compassionate to one another.

“A brave young woman left our world yesterday. She left a gaping hole in the lives of all those who loved her dearly,” she wrote in reference to Saoirse. “May God bless her. May God hold her parents during this unbearable hour and give them the strength to make it thru [sic]. Amen.”

Shriver, 63, continued her statement in the caption by pointing out that nearly everyone was struggling in some capacity and advising her followers to embrace your loved ones before it’s too late.

“Life is fragile and heartbreaking. It turns upside down in a minute,” she said. “Love your children, hold them tight. Love your family, hold them close. Love your friends, keep them near.”

“Be gentle with others, as so many are fragile and struggling,” Shriver told her followers. “Actually, I think it’s best to assume everyone is struggling, so treat everyone with love, tenderness, and compassion.”

Shriver then echoed her thoughts with a note on Twitter. “Today, may you walk out in Love. May you walk out into the world with compassion and tenderness. We all need tenderness and we can all bestow it,” she wrote.

Her message was later retweeted by her children — daughters Christina and Katherine and son Patrick — whom she shares with ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Katherine and Shriver were two of many Kennedy relatives who attended Saoirse’s private wake and funeral mass earlier this week at the home of matriarch Ethel Kennedy, where the 22-year-old was tragically found by paramedics on Aug. 1.

“They were all there,” a family friend tells PEOPLE of the multigenerational clan, including the Lawfords, Shrivers, and Schwarzeneggers (minus Arnold). “The entire family was there.”

“It’s sort of like a reunion,” the friend added. “It’s such a huge family …. [that] they see each other at funerals and tragedies.”

During the two-day services, Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of the late President John F. Kennedy, gave a reading, while Courtney assisted the priest with communion at one point.

Saoirse’s uncle, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. delivered a eulogy, where he described some of her final hours: how she spent time with her grandmother Ethel and had gone out with a friend before returning home for a sunrise swim in the Atlantic Ocean.

Her father Paul also said at her funeral, according to someone in attendance, “Saoirse was the love of my life. I loved her to death.”

In a statement last week after Saoirse’s death, the Kennedys said they were “shattered.”

“The world is a little less beautiful today,” Ethel said of her granddaughter.

Saoirse’s aunt Kerry Kennedy also told PEOPLE in a statement, “These last few days have been abundant with suffering and love.”

Saoirse’s cause and manner of death — whether it was accidental — is currently pending a toxicology report.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.