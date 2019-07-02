Image zoom From left: Karlie Kloss, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Mike Marsland/WireImage; Samir Hussein/WireImage

Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, are staunchly liberal — but they’re linked to President Donald Trump‘s Republican administration through his older brother, Jared Kushner.

“It’s been hard,” Kloss, 26, told British Vogue in an August cover story, reflecting on the Trump connection.

Jared and wife Ivanka Trump are both senior aides to the president, who successfully campaigned in 2016 in large part on divisive issues such as restricting immigration and dismantling the Affordable Care Act.

Kloss and her husband, however, share a decidedly different set of principles.

“I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband,” Kloss told British Vogue, “and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life.”

Josh, 34, said something similar to Forbes in 2017: “It is no secret that liberal values have guided my life and that I have supported political leaders that share similar values.” Still, he said then, “It’s important to be open-minded and learn from differing opinions.”

Kloss has said she voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 while Josh did not vote for Trump, according to Esquire.

The two couples have not been divided by their politics: When Kloss and Josh threw a three-day party in Wyoming to celebrate their wedding, Jared, 38, and Ivanka, 37, stopped by the night before, a source told PEOPLE.

In March, Ivanka cheered on Kloss’ job as the new host of Project Runway. After news of Kloss’ engagement to Josh in 2018, Ivanka gushed on Instagram, “I feel blessed to have you as a sister.”

“Jared and I still speak every day,” Josh said in 2017.

Elsewhere in her British Vogue interview, Kloss discussed leaving Victoria’s Secret a few years ago (“I didn’t feel it was an image that was truly reflective of who I am and the kind of message I want to send to young women”), her conversion to Judaism and her bustling professional life.

“I am deeply ambitious and driven, and there are a lot of big things I want to do — big things,” she said.

“But I also want to enjoy the people I love and who love me. It’s important that I have joy in my life.”