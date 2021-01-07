Karlie Kloss Claims She's 'Tried' to Discuss Politics with Relatives Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner

The supermodel — who is expecting her first child — is married to Joshua Kushner, Jared Kushner's younger brother

Karlie Kloss, who rarely publicly discusses her connection to the Trump family, said Wednesday that she has tried to persuade her brother and sister-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election.

As pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. amid the meeting to ratify the Electoral College presidential election votes, the 28-year-old model spoke out about the unrest on social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American," she tweeted. In response, one Twitter user replied to Kloss' message, calling on her to "tell your sister in law and brother law," in a since-deleted tweet. In a follow-up message, Kloss replied, "I've tried."

Kloss — who is currently expecting her first child — is married to Joshua Kushner, Jared's younger brother. Jared and Ivanka, both 39, are senior White House aides. Ivanka is also, of course, the daughter of President Donald Trump.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ivanka faced backlash online for a deleted tweet calling the violent mob that stormed the Capitol, "American Patriots."

Image zoom Credit: Pierre Suu/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/VF15/WireImage

Ahead of the mob breach on the Capitol building, President Trump addressed the crowd of his supporters near the White House at a rally. In his speech, he encouraged them to go to Congress and voice their anger "peacefully and patriotically" — even as he described Democrats as trying to "illegally take over our country" and warned, "if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."

"We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated, lawfully slated. I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building," Trump said. "We're going to the Capitol and we're going to try and give ... our Republicans, the weak ones, because the strong ones don't need any of our help, we're going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The National Guard was called in, and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a curfew beginning at 6 p.m. EST, but it was hours before the building was cleared out and declared secure.

The riot resulted in the death of at least one woman, who was identified as Ashli Babbit. She was confirmed to be the deceased by her husband Aaron, who spoke with KUSI News, and her mother-in-law, who also verified her identity to Fox 5 DC.

Late Wednesday night, Congress reconvened to finish the process of counting the Electoral College ballots, eventually certifying Joe Biden as the next president. Vice President Mike Pence opened the resumed session, addressing the people who "wreaked havoc" on the Capitol. "You did not win. Violence never wins," he said. "Freedom wins. And this is still the people’s house. As we reconvene in this chamber, the world will again witness the resilience and strength of our democracy."

Kloss has spoken about her political beliefs in the past and has made her stance on the 2020 presidential election clear to her fans, despite her ties to Trump.

In 2019, Kloss told British Vogue that the scrutiny over the differences in her politics and family has been "hard," explaining, "I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life.

Her husband said something similar to Forbes in 2017: "It is no secret that liberal values have guided my life and that I have supported political leaders that share similar values." Still, he said then, "It's important to be open-minded and learn from differing opinions."

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last year, Kloss also explained that she voted "as a Democrat in 2016" and added, "I plan to do the same in 2020."