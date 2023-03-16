White House Press Secretary Admits She's Not a One Direction Fan: 'I Don't Know Who They Are'

"Gonna keep my comments to myself on One Direction," Karine Jean-Pierre said with a laugh during a White House briefing on Thursday, before respectfully admitting she's unfamiliar with the hit boy band

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 16, 2023 05:46 PM
White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre arrives for a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC on May 26, 2021
White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is admittedly not a "Directioner."

During a press briefing on Thursday, Jean-Pierre, 48, confessed that she's not familiar with the U.K. boy band sensation One Direction after she mispronounced Niall Horan's name while announcing the Irish artist's upcoming St. Patrick's Day performance at the White House.

"Niall is a multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter who has toured the globe, including with One Direction," she said with a grin. "Gonna keep my comments to myself on One Direction, I don't know who they are. I'm sorry. Many of you, I'm sure, do."

Jean-Pierre noted that a "few members of my team are truly excited about that," also announcing the performance on social media.

"It doesn't get better than this!" Jean-Pierre wrote on Twitter. "I think I speak for all the music lovers in the Biden-Harris Administration when I say we cannot wait to welcome @NiallOfficial to the White House tomorrow for a special performance to celebrate St. Patrick's Day! 🍀"

Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles of One Direction attends the 2013 Teen Choice Awards at Gibson Amphitheatre on August 11, 2013 in Universal City, California
Steve Granitz/WireImage

Formed by Simon Cowell on The X Factor in 2010, One Direction consisted of Horan, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson. The group was known for such hits as "What Makes You Beautiful" and "Story of My Life" before announcing an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

The members have since gone on to their own solo careers, with Horan, 29, currently coaching contestants on season 23 of The Voice. He's also releasing his upcoming third solo studio album The Show in June, which he said is "far and away, my favorite stuff I've ever worked on" when he announced it last month.

"This album is a piece of work I'm so proud of and now it's time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own," he wrote on social media.

RELATED VIDEO: Blake Shelton Wants to Start a Band Called 'Different Directions' with Niall Horan and Their Fellow Voice Coaches

"Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can't wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you," added Horan. "I've missed you all so much. It's good to be back."

Jean-Pierre made history when she was announced as the first Black and first openly gay White House press secretary last May, replacing Jen Psaki after she departed the position and moved on to MSNBC.

