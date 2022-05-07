Karine Jean-Pierre Gets Standing Ovation at GLAAD Media Awards After Historic Press Secretary Appointment

Lil Nas X, Judith Light, and the cast of Pose were also honored at Friday's 33rd GLAAD Media Awards in New York City

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Karine Jean-Pierre speaks onstage during the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Hilton Midtown on May 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Karine Jean-Pierre speaks onstage during the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Hilton Midtown on May 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Karine Jean-Pierre is stepping into her new position with the LGBTQ community behind her.

After her historic appointment as the first Black and openly gay White House press secretary this week, Jean-Pierre, 44, was met with a standing ovation as she took the stage at Friday's 33rd GLAAD Media Awards in New York City.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Thank you, family. As a member of the LGBTQ community, family, I am excited to be here with all of you to show that visibility matters," she said in her speech. "Representation matters for all marginalized communities at every intersection."

"I am proud of the work that GLAAD and so many LGBTQ organizations have done to speak up on matters that move our country forward, like voting rights, reproductive rights, the Equality Act, and appointing the first Black female justice to the Supreme Court," Jean-Pierre added while introducing GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

tk

"Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people," Biden, 79, said. "Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration."

Also present at Friday's GLAAD Media Awards was Ariana DeBose, who sang "Somewhere" from her Academy Award-winning performance in West Side Story before presenting Judith Light with the excellence in media award.

Light, 73, used her acceptance speech to take a stand against anti-LGBTQ legislation currently sweeping the country.

"Sadly, today, we are living through another cycle of violence and sorrow particularly for marginalized communities," she said. "There are deeply destructive bills in Florida, Alabama and Texas. No one of any race, gender identity, sexual orientation or ability should have to face discrimination from their own government."

RELATED VIDEO: Kacey Musgraves on Her 'Fight' for the LGBTQ+ Community to 'Be Included' in Country Music