Karina Smirnoff Describes 'Heartbreaking' Experience of Friends and Family in Ukraine: 'We're Losing People'

Professional ballroom dancer Karina Smirnoff says the past few weeks have been "very stressful" since Russia invaded Ukraine, the country of her birth which is still home to friends and family.

"Every early morning starts with checking the phone, speaking to [those in] Ukraine, trying to figure out if we can get some people across the border and to safety," the former Dancing with the Stars pro, 44, told PEOPLE in a recent interview in support of Immersive Shevchenko: Soul of Ukraine, a Los Angeles exhibit that she's hosting on the work of 19th-century Ukrainian artist Taras Shevchenko.

While more than 3 million people have fled Ukraine since fighting began last month, according to the United Nations, many are unable to leave their homes or choose to stay and resists.

Smirnoff says for those people, she is focused on ways to get them what they need — "whether it's sending money, whether it's getting them to a location that has humanitarian port, the corridor where they can get the food, water, clothing, blankets, whatever."

Unfortunately, she also says, "We're losing people. I know people who have been killed. I know people who have been lost and unaccounted for."

Smirnoff says despite the stress of knowing friends and family still in Ukraine are living a nightmare, she's grateful to be safe at home in L.A. where she's raising her son, Theo Gabriel, who is almost 2 years old, and doing what she can to help.

"You hear people who put their kids alone on the train, at 4, 5, 6 years old, with notes attached to their clothing and decide to stay back, pick up arms and fight," she says. "You hear stories of courage and of human desire to live free that are like something that you haven't heard before."

All proceeds from ticket sales to the Shevchenko exhibit, open in L.A. and other U.S. cities, will be donated to the Red Cross Emergency Relief Fund for Ukraine and the National Bank of Ukraine Fund, according to organizers.

While Smirnoff stays in touch as much as possible, she says she fears the worst when someone she's trying to reach by phone or other means doesn't pick up or respond right away.

"It's the thought that goes through your mind every day," she says. "It's the thought that you have before you go to sleep."

Hearing from friends in hiding with kids Theo's age is especially hard, Smirnoff says.

"I picture my son being in that situation," she says. "It's depressing, it's heartbreaking, it's tragic. You feel helpless."

In the besieged city of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine, residents have resorted to burying their dead in a mass grave on the outskirts of town in part because there are so many bodies but also because it's too dangerous for residents to hold funerals for loved ones.

"The circle is closing in," Smirnoff says of the Russian forces holding the entire city hostage as the number of civilian casualties rises. "They are bombing residential … areas," she says of Russian attacks in Mariupol. "They are bombing hospitals, kindergartens, schools. At this point, Ukraine looks completely different than what it did a month ago." (Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilian sites.)

Smirnoff says the horror people under attack since Feb. 24 are experiencing is "crazy," adding that "at the same time, Ukraine has never been more united than it is now."

She also praises the support she sees through her work with the art exhibit and across the country. "American people are standing united with Ukraine," she says. "We can't send the military planes and we can't close the sky, but all the financial and humanitarian help that has been going to Ukraine has been incredible."

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues nearly three weeks after their forces launched a large-scale invasion — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but scores of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."