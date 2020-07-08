Kanye West Says He No Longer Supports Donald Trump: ‘I’m Taking the Red Hat Off’

Kanye says in a new interview that his allegedly serious 2020 run for president will be an independent from his own political party: The "Birthday Party"

Kanye West says he's "taking the red hat off" and that he no longer supports President Donald Trump, days after announcing his own unlikely presidential bid on Twitter.

In a new interview with Forbes, West talks about his past support for the controversial Republican president and his own alleged plans to make a bid for the White House this year — despite significant hurdles to getting his name on the ballot this late in the election season.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

West, 43, has faced heavy criticism for embracing Trump in recent years and now the musician says he's coming to terms with his own reservations about the president.

“It looks like one big mess to me,” West told Forbes. “I don’t like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker.” (During racial-justice demonstrations near the White House at the end of May, the Secret Service briefly rushed Trump to an underground White House security bunker; he later claimed he went there for an "inspection.")

The new interview spans West's thoughts on Trump, Democratic candidate Joe Biden, and how West envisions the White House under his leadership. (When asked about his foreign policy, West says he "hasn't developed it yet.")

To get to the White House, West says he plans to run not as a Republican or a Democrat, but as a member of his new political party: The "Birthday Party."

When asked about the meaning behind his new, unofficial political party's name, West responded: “Because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday."

Image zoom Kanye West visits Donald Trump in the White House in October 2018. Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock

It does not appear that West has registered with the Federal Election Commission to launch a run for president, according to the government agency's database. But West was adamant about his widely ridiculed bid to run the federal government and attempted to address some policy questions in his new interview.

West says his foreign policy platform does not yet exist.

“I haven’t developed it yet," West says. "I’m focused on protecting America, first, with our great military. Let’s focus on ourselves first.”

Image zoom Donald Trump and Kanye West pose for a picture together in December 2016. Seth Wenig/AP

The musician, who denied his unformed presidential bid was a publicity stunt for his new album, also says he doesn't know if he "would use the word policy for the way [he] would approach things."

On the issue of taxes, West told Forbes: "I haven’t done enough research on that yet. I will research that with the strongest experts that serve God and come back with the best solution."

West also says he's picked 57-year-old Wyoming preacher Michelle Tidball as his running mate. Forbes later reported Tidball describes herself as a “biblical life coach," who has said she doesn't watch the news.

In 2018 West opened up about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and abusing opioids, nearly two years after suffering a nervous breakdown that saw him hospitalized for more than a week. The rapper addresses his mental health in his latest interview, telling Forbes, “You know I was out there, ended up in the hospital, people were calling me crazy. I'm not crazy.”

West also says his campaign slogan will be "YES!"