Kanye West Is Having Lunch with Trump at the White House After Saturday Night Live Rant: Report

Kanye West will reportedly be in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, for a meeting at the White House with Jared Kushner and lunch with President Donald Trump.

Reps for the rapper, 41, confirmed his plans to The New York Times, who first reported about West’s trip. Sources briefed on the meetings tell them West plans on speaking with Kushner, a senior adviser in Trump’s administration, about job opportunities for former convicts and with the president about manufacturing jobs in Chicago, where he began his career.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but Thursday’s meeting would come on the heels of West’s rant about Trump on Saturday Night Live.

Known to be an outspoken supporter of Trump’s, West wrapped up the season premiere of SNL in late September with a third musical performance and a lengthy speech that did not make it to air — all while wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

“It’s so many times that I talk to a white person about this, and they say, ‘How could you support Trump? He’s racist.’ Well if I was concerned about racism, I would have moved out of America a long time ago,” he said. “We don’t just make our decisions off of racism. I’ma break it down to you right now: If someone inspires me and I connect with them, I don’t have to believe in all they policies.”

In the wake of the comments, the Grammy winner — who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and recently revealed he is “off medication” — cleared both his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

“Kanye got to the point where he realized his rants were becoming unhealthy. This is why he deleted his account,” a source told PEOPLE. “When he gets into these Twitter rants, it’s very difficult for him to stop. It’s like an obsession and it actually affects his life. He knows it’s not healthy, so he wants to take things down a notch.”

The star has also been advised by his wife Kim Kardashian West to take a hiatus for the sake of their relationship and their kids: son Saint, 2½, and daughters North, 5, and 8-month-old Chicago.

“Kim agreed it was time for him to take a social media break. She just wants him to focus on his family for a bit now,” the source said. “He can also focus better on his music and being creative when he avoids social media.”

Kardashian West, 37, was in the audience during West’s SNL rant. A source told PEOPLE the pro-Trump speech was “embarrassing” for the reality TV mogul, another insider adding that she “did not support [Trump]” in the 2016 election.

That didn’t stop her from meeting with Trump and Kushner earlier this year, though, while advocating for sentencing overhauls. In the wake of their get together, Trump commuted the life sentence of non-violent offender Alice Marie Johnson.

“[Kim] knows that she has a very rare opportunity to have the ear of the president, and she has some things that she’s very passionate about, and is willing to meet with him to talk about the things she believes,” a source explained to PEOPLE. “She believes that she can meet with Trump without being a die-hard supporter. She has a message for him, and goes to talk to him. It’s a very rare opportunity. She’s smart enough to use it.”

Meanwhile, West — who previously met with Trump during the former Celebrity Apprentice host’s transition to the Oval Office — continues to praise the president behind the scenes.

“He loves Donald Trump; he is convinced that Trump is going to change America for the better and thinks that he’s already done an amazing job,” a source said of West’s mindset. “He talks about Trump all the time; he watches the news and finds times when Trump is being treated unfairly, and he talks about them all the time.”