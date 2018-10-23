Kanye West Donates $73K to Progressive Chicago Mayoral Candidate Amara Enyia

Kanye West‘s unpredictable political activity continues.

The 41-year-old rapper donated $73,540 to progressive Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Enyia on Monday — the exact amount she needed to pay a fine she received for not filing campaign finance reports during her abbreviated 2015 mayoral run, the Chicago Sun Times reported. West’s gift comes a week after fellow Chicagoan Chance the Rapper publicly endorsed Enyia, shining the spotlight on the relative unknown who’s in a crowded race to replace Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Both Chance, 25, and West attended an Enyia rally in Woodlawn on Tuesday, but neither spoke at the event.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Enyia and West fervently agree on what policies are necessary to reform to improve their hometown, despite other political differences.

West and Enyia reportedly spoke on the phone last month and discussed police brutality, stop and frisk, the need for mental health clinics, and increasing investment in financially struggling neighborhoods, the outlet reported.

“[A] specific conversation was warranted with Kanye, to make sure there was alignment on the policy platform and issues I’ve advocated for,” Enyia said. “So, we definitely had a conversation, and when we talk about what Chicago needs and what it will take to get us there, he sees this campaign as a vital part of that, and that is what prompted him to support us and get over this financial barrier we have had.”

Enyia said the conversation was “out of the blue,” and that West also texted her following Chance’s endorsement. West sent the campaign check shortly after he arrived in Chicago on this most recent trip.

The father of three is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, while Enyia publicly rejects many of the president’s stances, especially those on policing and immigration. She said she’s willing to work with West because he hasn’t expressed support for any specific Trump policies. She also intends to be “very transparent and unequivocal on where I stand on issues.”

She continued, “I have some very strong feelings about Trump and some specific policies coming out of the administration. [Kanye] believes there always has to be room for dialogue and people should be able to have a conversation and at least be aware of other points of view. That’s fine.”

Kanye’s latest political action comes two weeks after his visit to the White House on Oct. 11. While in the Oval Office, he hugged the president, wore a Make America Great Again baseball cap, and spoke about racism, mental illness and masculinity, among other topics.

“A liberal would try to control a black person through the concept of racism because we know we’re very proud, emotional people,” he notably said. “So when I said I like Trump to someone as liberal, they’ll say, oh, but he’s racist. You think racism can control me? Oh, that don’t stop me. That’s an invisible wall.”

The election for Rahm Emanuel’s seat will take place in February.