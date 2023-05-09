Kanye West's Presidential Campaign Treasurer Abruptly Resigns, Alleges Fraud on Way Out the Door

The treasurer of Kanye West's informal 2024 campaign for president has resigned — and he alleged fraud on his way out the door.

Politico reports that Patrick Krason, who served as treasurer for the rapper and designer's campaign, told the Federal Election Commission in a letter that he resigned on Monday.

In a separate letter, obtained by Politico, Krason claimed that campaign adviser Milo Yiannopoulos may have broken federal campaign finance law, writing that the right-wing personality "submitted falsified invoices and for expenditures that would be deemed unlawful" in 2022.

Politico adds that the letter specifically referenced an expense for a digital asset for which Yiannopoulos allegedly sought reimbursement from both West's campaign and the campaign of Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Yiannopoulos disputed the allegations, telling the outlet he wouldn't "give any credence or ridiculous, ridiculous and easily disproven claims."

While West hasn't officially declared his candidacy (which requires filing paperwork with the FEC), he did post what appeared to be a campaign video in November. The video posted by West on Twitter has since been deleted, though the rapper and designer posted other videos, as well, including one which displays a "Ye 24" logo, a reference to a presidential run.

That same day, West also posted a video in which he discussed how he had recently dined with former President Donald Trump and far-right activist and white supremacist Nick Fuentes at Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club — a dinner that made headlines after the rapper began to make numerous anti-semitic comments.

A 2024 campaign would be West's second presidential run.

In 2020, the artist launched his bid for president amid a tumultuous period in his personal life with then-wife Kim Kardashian, and various episodes of erratic behavior. At his only campaign event, he divulged deeply personal details about his family.

He ultimately earned about 60,000 votes in a dozen states.

West, 45, has been mired in controversy in recent months due to several antisemitic remarks, including a tweet in which he said he wanted to go "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE." Following that comment, dozens of companies — including Adidas — cut ties with the rapper and fashion designer.