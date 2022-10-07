While Kanye West and former presidential adviser Jared Kushner were once friendly — meeting both privately and in the White House during the Donald Trump presidency — there now appears to be bad blood between the two.

In an interview that aired Thursday on Fox News Channel's Tucker Carlson Tonight, West touched on his seemingly tarnished relationship with Jared — husband to Ivanka Trump — and Jared's brother, Josh Kushner, an investor and the husband of supermodel Karlie Kloss.

Much of the comments centered on a since-deleted Instagram post in which West wrote, "F--- JOSH KUSHNER," slamming the younger Kushner for investing in his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's underwear line SKIMS (an investment that was made by Kushner's company Thrive Capital before the two announced their public breakup).

West added a message about Josh's older brother, writing: "JARED WAS HOLDING TRUMP BACK."

Ivanka, however, still seems to be in West's good graces. "IVANKA IS FIRE," he added in his post.

West elaborated on the Instagram post in his interview with Tucker Carlson, telling the right-wing personality: "You know, I had a dinner with Ivanka, Jared and Josh. And a couple days later, I found out that Josh Kushner had 10% of SKIMS, which is a line that I developed with Kim."

West continued: "And I had a lot of issues with the imagery of SKIMS. I felt like there's a lot of imagery that was overly sexualized and things that I wouldn't want to see my wife and definitely not my daughters doing in the future in order to sell product."

West added that Kushner's investment was more sizable than his own, telling Carlson, "So, I found out after this dinner that Josh Kushner had 10% of SKIMS and I had 5% of SKIMS. And regardless if Josh Kushner figured out how to put $150 million — I'm sure it wasn't out of his own account, but $150 million, and I'm sure Jared still has a piece of that fund."

The Kushners, West said, "could just write it off that I'm crazy" based on his Instagram post, "until they see my disposition in this interview, and then it's going to get scary."

Ivanka Trump (left), Jared Kushner. TOBY MELVILLE/AFP via Getty

In both his Instagram post and in the interview with Carlson, West questioned what Josh's reaction would be if West had 10% ownership in a company owned by Kloss.

"I said, hey, Josh, what if I had 10% of Karlie Kloss' lingerie shapewear swimsuit line, and you have 5% of it and you didn't know? How would that make you feel?" West proposed.

Elsewhere in the interview with Carlson, West compared himself to Trump, dismissing Jared as a "handler."

"After talking to them and really sitting with Jared and sitting with Josh and finding out other pieces of information, I was like, wow, these guys might've really been holding Trump back and being very much a handler [during the administration]," West said. "They love to just look at me or look at Trump like we're so crazy and that they're the businessmen."

West added that the Kushners "weren't serving my boy Trump the way we could have, because, you know, Trump wanted nothing but the best for this country."

"A lot of times, the most fake people, their job is talking and making people feel comfortable," West added.

West also criticized Jared's previous work in Israel — a well-reported passion project that led to a peace treaty with the United Arab Emirates.

"I just think it was to make money," West claimed of Kushner's work on the peace deal. "I don't know ... I just think that that's what they're about is making money. I don't think that they have the ability to make anything on their own. I think they were born into money."

A source previously told PEOPLE that Jared was first connected to West and Kardashian through Ivanka. Kardashian subsequently worked with the White House on various criminal justice reform issues, which was a rare bipartisan priority for the Trump administration, while West made headlines when he wore a "Make America Great Again" hat on Saturday Night Live and in the Oval Office during Trump's tenure.

Kanye West (left), Donald Trump. Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty

West's relationship with Jared previously extended outside the walls of the White House and in August 2020, reports surfaced that they had "met privately" in the lead-up to the rapper and designer's failed presidential campaign, though West said it didn't have to do with his run for office.

"I'm willing to do a live interview with the New York Time about my meeting with Jared where we discussed Dr Claude Anderson's book Powernomics," West tweeted at the time. (Anderson's book, published in 2001, details "The National Plan to Empower Black America.")