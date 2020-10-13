Emhoff celebrated his 56th birthday while stumping in Virginia in support of his vice presidential nominee wife

Kamala Harris Wishes Husband Doug Happy Birthday on the Campaign Trail as He Jokes 'VOTE EARLY!'

California Sen. Kamala Harris is wishing her husband a happy birthday as he celebrates turning 56 on Tuesday while on the campaign trail in support of his history-making vice presidential nominee wife.

"Dougie, happy birthday," tweeted Harris, who will turn 56 next week herself. "I could not imagine anyone else I’d rather be with on this journey called life."

Emhoff said in his own tweet that he only had one birthday wish: "VOTE EARLY for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris!" (If his wife is elected, he would become the country's first ever "second gentleman.")

Harris and Emhoff met after being set up on a blind date in 2013, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"The morning after our first date, @DouglasEmhoff emailed me a list of his available dates for the next couple of months: 'I want to see if we can make this work,' " Harris wrote Tuesday, adding, "And we did."

After about a year of dating, Emhoff proposed to Harris in her San Francisco apartment in March 2014 while she was serving as California's attorney general.

They got married a little more than four months later, in August 2014, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

Since Harris' historic nomination as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's running mate, her husband has been an admiring and energetic supporter on the campaign trail, alongside former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Emhoff — who faced the usual campaign-spouse scrutiny about how he would meld his work with politics — has routinely appeared at campaign events and tweets often in support of her and Biden's election efforts.

"He just has this quality where he can bring a room together," Emhoff's son, Cole, recently told Marie Claire.

Emhoff's two children — Cole, 26, and Ella, 21 — have both spoken out in support of their stepmom, whom they call "Momala."

"I’ve had a lot of titles over my career, and certainly 'vice president' will be great," Harris said upon her nomination in August, "but 'Momala' will always be one of those that means the most."

Emhoff was in Charlottesville, Virginia, Tuesday morning campaigning on behalf of the Biden-Harris ticket.