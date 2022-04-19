New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and her fiancé, Manuel Cordova, will wed in May

Kamala Harris Will Officiate Wedding of New Mexico's Governor at the Her Naval Observatory Home

United States Senator from California and Democratic Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris is seen on the set of "Un Nuevo Dia" at Telemundo Center on November 13, 2019 in Miami, Florida., Michelle Lujan Grisham, governor of New Mexico, speaks during an interview at her office in Santa Fe, New Mexico, U.S., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Lujan Grisham is balancing her concern over the catastrophic effects of climate change with the state's extraordinary dependence on oil and gas.

Weeks after Joe Biden's administration unveiled further details about granddaughter Naomi's November wedding celebration comes word of another ceremony — this one at the vice president's residence.

CNN reported Tuesday that Kamala Harris will officiate the wedding of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and her fiancé, Manuel Cordova, at the Naval Observatory in May. (The news, which a CNN reporter initially tweeted, was then re-shared by Harris' staff on social media.)

Lujan Grisham's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, but a spokesperson for the governor told the Albuquerque Journal that her wedding, set for May 21, would be officiated by Harris in Washington, D.C.

Th 62-year-old Lujan Grisham is the first Democratic Latina to be elected governor in U.S. history and previously served as Congress.

According to her official bio, she is a 12th-generation New Mexican, has two adult children and is a grandmother of three, as well as the caretaker for her mother, Sonja.

Lujan Grisham's first husband, Gregory, died of an aneurysm while jogging in 2004, the Journal reports.

She and Cordova's wedding was set to be held much earlier but, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was postponed. In a joint statement sent to the Journal this week, the couple said they were "delighted to celebrate our wedding in front of family and close friends. Like so many New Mexicans, we've postponed family celebrations over the past two years during this pandemic. We feel fortunate to be with our loved ones in celebration of our marriage."

Per the Journal, the couple is planning a separate event in New Mexico following their wedding.

The news of the Naval Observatory ceremony comes shortly after the administration said Naomi Biden will celebrate her own nuptials at the White House in November.

The 28-year-old daughter of President Biden's son Hunter tweeted the news earlier this month, writing, "[My fiancé] Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House. We can't wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead."

As Elizabeth Alexander, the communications director for Dr. Jill Biden, told PEOPLE in an earlier statement, "The President and First Lady will host the wedding reception for their granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiancée Peter Neal at the White House on November 19, 2022. The First Family, the couple, and their parents are still in the planning stages of all of the wedding festivities and look forward to announcing further details in the coming months."

Michael LaRosa, press secretary for Dr. Biden, told the Associated Press that the family will pay for the wedding-related events at the White House, as is customary.