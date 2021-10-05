"I just love the idea of exploring the unknown," the vice president, who also serves as head of the National Space Council, says in a preview for Get Curious with Vice President Harris, which launches Thursday

Kamala Harris Will Host YouTube Special About Space Exploration: 'We're Going to Learn So Much'

Vice President Kamala Harris is boldly going ... to YouTube and beyond to help educate children about space.

The video platform announced Tuesday that Harris, 56, host a YouTube Originals Kids & Family special to kick off World Space Week. Get Curious with Vice President Harris follows a group of kids as they meet her and go on a scavenger hunt with clues delivered by NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough from the International Space Station.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As Kimbrough helps the kids find a puzzle piece, they will continue to discover new puzzle pieces until they have all the tools needed to create a DIY telescope, according to a description of the special.

"This year during World Space Week, I am calling on my team to get curious," Kimbrough says in a trailer. "The universe is full of new discoveries to be made. You'll have help from me and a couple other important people along the way."

Youtube Originals Get Curious Youtube Originals Get Curious with Kamala HarrisCredit: Youtube Kids | Credit: Youtube Kids

YouTube says that in addition to solving a puzzle and creating a telescope, the kids will also get "unprecedented exclusive access to the United States Naval Observatory," where the vice president lives with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

While visiting the observatory, the children will meet with Harris to discuss her role as vice president "as well as the wonders of space," according to a news release.

"My mom was a scientist. She would take us to the lab with her on the weekends and after school because she had to work long hours," Harris, who also serves as head of the National Space Council, says to the group of kids in the special.

Vice President Kamala Harris views the telescope at the Naval Observatory at the Vice President’s Residence in Washington, D.C Vice President Kamala Harris views the telescope at the Naval Observatory at the Vice President's Residence in Washington, D.C | Credit: Lawrence Jackson

The council focuses on promoting STEM and advancing the scientific understanding of the universe via space activities and is traditionally chaired by the vice president.

"I just love the idea of exploring the unknown," Harris says in the special. "We're going to learn so much as we increasingly are curious and interested in the potential for the discoveries and the work we can do in space. That's one of the things I'm most excited about."

Nadine Zylstra, head of Family, Learning and Impact for YouTube Originals, said in the release that they hope the special "encourages kids to ask questions and explore space."

Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes five kids aged 12-14 years old for a conversation for a YouTube Special Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes five kids aged 12-14 years old for a conversation for a YouTube Special | Credit: Lawrence Jackson

Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes five kids aged 12-14 years old for a conversation for a YouTube Special, Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes five kids aged 12-14 years old for a conversation for a YouTube Special | Credit: Lawrence Jackson

"Upholding our commitment to inspiring kids' interests and learning, this special delivers quality, educational programming to our young viewers around the globe — and it's pretty cool to have the Vice President of the United States and astronaut Shane Kimbrough help us do it," Zylstra said.

The National Space Council, established under President George H. W. Bush, was revived by the Trump administration.

Harris was announced as the new head of the group in May, writing in a tweet at the time: "As I've said before: In America, when we shoot for the moon, we plant our flag on it. I am honored to lead to our National Space Council."