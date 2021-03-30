"@nbcsnl how you gonna leave me out my own fam dinner..." the 26-year-old wrote on Twitter Saturday night

Kamala Harris' Stepson Cole Emhoff Calls Out Saturday Night Live for Leaving Him Out of Family Dinner Skit

Sen. Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff with his children, Cole and Ella.

Cole Emhoff — stepson to Vice President Kamala Harris — is calling out Saturday Night Live for leaving him out of a skit in the latest episode that included other members of his family.

SNL host Maya Rudolph reprised her role as Harris for a Passover sketch featuring Martin Short as her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

In the "Unity Seder" skit, Harris and Doug hosted numerous guests at their home — but the Vice President's stepson Cole wasn't included.

Cole, 26, took to Twitter on Saturday calling out the comedy sketch show.

"@nbcsnl how you gonna leave me out my own fam dinner..." he wrote, adding the eyes emoji.

Cole's mom, Kerstin Emhoff, retweeted his tweet on Sunday.

"Hmmmm @ColeEmhoff and I def got left out of that skit @nbcsnl," wrote Kerstin, who remains a friend and attended the inauguration in January. "That's not the Doug we know!"

At one point in the fictional dinner, Harris' 21-year-old stepdaughter Ella Elmhoff (played by Chloe Fineman) strutted into the room. Ella, a senior at the Parsons School of Design, recently signed with IMG Models and appeared on her first magazine cover in February.

In the SNL skit, Rudolph as Harris described Ella as her "beautiful and talented stepdaughter," but there was no mention of Cole.

Harris did not have children of her own prior to meeting Doug, but she gained two with Cole and Ella, his kids from a previous marriage. As Harris' stepchildren, they affectionately refer to her as "Momala."

In a conversation with his dad and sister, recorded for Glamour in October 2020, Cole opened up about meeting Harris for the first time.