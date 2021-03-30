Kamala Harris' Stepson Cole Emhoff Calls Out Saturday Night Live for Leaving Him Out of Family Dinner Skit
"@nbcsnl how you gonna leave me out my own fam dinner..." the 26-year-old wrote on Twitter Saturday night
Cole Emhoff — stepson to Vice President Kamala Harris — is calling out Saturday Night Live for leaving him out of a skit in the latest episode that included other members of his family.
SNL host Maya Rudolph reprised her role as Harris for a Passover sketch featuring Martin Short as her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.
In the "Unity Seder" skit, Harris and Doug hosted numerous guests at their home — but the Vice President's stepson Cole wasn't included.
Cole, 26, took to Twitter on Saturday calling out the comedy sketch show.
Cole's mom, Kerstin Emhoff, retweeted his tweet on Sunday.
"Hmmmm @ColeEmhoff and I def got left out of that skit @nbcsnl," wrote Kerstin, who remains a friend and attended the inauguration in January. "That's not the Doug we know!"
Guests in the skit included Sen. Ted Cruz (portrayed by Aidy Bryant), Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (portrayed by Kenan Thompson), President Joe Biden (portrayed by Alex Moffat), Biden's dog Major fresh from retraining, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (portrayed by Cecily Strong).
At one point in the fictional dinner, Harris' 21-year-old stepdaughter Ella Elmhoff (played by Chloe Fineman) strutted into the room. Ella, a senior at the Parsons School of Design, recently signed with IMG Models and appeared on her first magazine cover in February.
In the SNL skit, Rudolph as Harris described Ella as her "beautiful and talented stepdaughter," but there was no mention of Cole.
Harris did not have children of her own prior to meeting Doug, but she gained two with Cole and Ella, his kids from a previous marriage. As Harris' stepchildren, they affectionately refer to her as "Momala."
In a conversation with his dad and sister, recorded for Glamour in October 2020, Cole opened up about meeting Harris for the first time.
"I think for all of us, it was love at first sight ... I got to know her first on a much more personal level — her music tastes, her cooking, how she interacts with Doug, which was hilarious," he said. "She would just be ribbing him. It was perfect."