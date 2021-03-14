Vice President Kamala Harris Honors 'Young Leaders' with Generation Change Award at Kids' Choice Awards

"We want you to know that we're doing everything we can to make sure all of our students and young leaders can get back to school and back with your friends," Vice President Kamala Harris said in her speech

Vice President Kamala Harris is celebrating the next generation of leaders.

On Saturday, Harris took part in Nickelodeon's 2021 Kids' Choice Awards, delivering remarks as part of the Generation Change presentation, which recognized the strength and courage children everywhere have put on display this past year.

Prior to delivering her inspiring message, "trailblazer" Harris received a warm introduction by Jennifer Garner.

"Thank you to the young leaders for being so incredible, and for all that you do and will do. From social distancing to remote learning, you've been through a lot this year. But through it all, you young leaders have really stepped up. You've worn your masks, you've helped out your neighbors, you've been role models in your community," she said.

"When I was young, my mother used to say, 'Kamala, don't just sit around and complain about things. Do something about it.' Well you are doing something," Harris continued. "You are creating a better future and you inspire me and President Biden every day. We are so grateful for you, and we want you to know that we're doing everything we can to make sure all of our students and young leaders can get back to school and back with your friends, and be safe and thrive. Thank you for stepping up. You make us and your country so proud."

Then, Garner presented the award to "kids everywhere."

"Vice President Kamala Harris is a pioneer and role model for us all, but especially for today's kids, who can find inspiration in the story of her path forward and the barriers she has broken from childhood to today," Marva Smalls, ViacomCBS Global Head of Inclusion and Executive Vice President, Public Affairs, Kids & Family Entertainment said in a press release ahead of the ceremony.

"Nickelodeon is proud to bestow this year's Generation Change Award to kids everywhere, and we're honored to have the Vice President further trumpet the courage and vitality they have in the wake of so many challenges," Smalls added.

Last year's recipient of the Generation Change Award was LeBron James. The NBA star was selected for the philanthropic award for making positive changes in the world by giving back to his Akron, Ohio, hometown, as well as many other communities.

U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe also took home the honor in 2019 for her work as an activist battling gender discrimination and for helping to lead her team in their fight toward equal pay.

This year's iteration of the popular kids-focused award show was hosted by Kenan Thompson, and also featured a special performance from Justin Bieber.