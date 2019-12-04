Sen. Kamala Harris snapped back at President Donald Trump on Tuesday after Trump mocked her soon after she announced she was dropping out of the race to challenge him in next year’s election.

“Too bad. We will miss you Kamala!” he tweeted after she said she was suspending her campaign earlier in the day.

“Don’t worry, Mr. President,” Harris replied, 10 minutes later. “I’ll see you at your trial.”

Twitter erupted in the post’s responses, where mic-drop GIFs and flame emojis ran wild.

Harris was referring to her role in Trump’s looming Senate trial, should he be impeached by the Democratic House of Representatives, which has been investigating him after he lobbied Ukraine to investigate his political rivals.

RELATED: Trump Lies About Not Knowing Prince Andrew Amid Epstein Scandal — but He Once Told PEOPLE Andrew Was ‘a Lot of Fun’

Don’t worry, Mr. President. I’ll see you at your trial. https://t.co/iiS17NY4Ry — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

Image zoom President Donald Trump BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The House Judiciary Committee is holding hearings this week after the Intelligence Committee there finished a report on its findings in a months-long probe.

Government officials testifying before Congress have broadly corroborated the Ukraine allegations against Trump: that he withheld millions in military aid for the country to fight Russia until Ukraine at least agreed to give the appearance of investigating Trump’s rivals, including former Vice President Joe Biden’s family.

RELATED: Who Is Still Running for President in 2020

Harris dropped out of the presidential race on Tuesday, citing a lack of funds. Having risen to the top tier of Democratic candidates over the summer, she had for weeks been grappling with slowing momentum, sagging poll numbers and, reportedly, strategic disarray.

“I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign,” she said in the statement announcing the end of her run. “And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete.”

Image zoom Sen. Kamala Harris SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

But, Harris continued, “I want to be clear: although I am no longer running for President, I will do everything in my power to defeat Donald Trump and fight for the future of our country and the best of who we are.”

RELATED: Meghan McCain Says She Turned Down The Apprentice Multiple Times — Even After Donald Trump Called Her Personally

Harris served six years as the attorney general of California and became the second black woman ever elected to Congress in 2016.

“I am still very much in this fight,” she said Tuesday. “And I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for The People. All the people.”