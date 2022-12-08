Kamala Harris Surprises Young Artist by Putting His Painting on the Second Family's Holiday Card

Alex Berko, a 15-year-old high school student in D.C., was asked to paint an image of the vice president's residence, unaware that he was competing in Harris' secret holiday card design contest

By
Kyler Alvord
Kyler Alvord

Kyler Alvord leads PEOPLE's digital politics coverage as a senior news editor for the brand. He joined the publication in 2021 on the crime beat.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 8, 2022 12:01 PM
Alex Berko, 15-year-old who designed Vice President Kamala Harris's holiday card
Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris and Alex Berko meet at the official VP residence. Photo: Courtesy of the White House

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff rang in the winter holiday season with a new friend, 15-year-old artist Alex Berko.

Berko is a tenth grader at Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C., just down the road from the Naval Observatory where Harris and Emhoff live. Earlier this year, Berko's visual arts teacher provided him photos of the vice president's official residence and asked him to reimagine it in a wintry setting, leaving out important context about the purpose of the assignment.

Unaware at the time, Berko was entering a secret design contest — his painting would be judged against other D.C. students' submissions, and the winner would have their design printed on the second family's 2022 holiday card.

In November, Harris and Emhoff hopped on Zoom with Berko and his family to share the good news: Berko's art was selected for their holiday card and would soon be shared with the world.

The Office of the Vice President holiday card on display, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House.
Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith

With the 2022 holiday cards now printed and complementary ornaments created, Harris and Emhoff decided it was time to invite Berko to their home — the same one he painted — and celebrate his achievement.

When Berko arrived, Harris shouted "Alexander!" and shook his hand before offering a hug.

She excitedly read the back of the holiday card, where a brief biography on Berko shares the story behind the painting, aloud to him. "Oh my God, that's so crazy," he said, looking at the text for himself. "No, it's magnificent, that's what it is," Harris replied.

Alex Berko, 15-year-old who designed Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff's holiday card
Alex Berko shows off the holiday card he designed inside One Observatory Circle. Courtesy of the White House

Harris and Emhoff took some photos with Berko and gifted him with his own copy of the card that was signed by the second family and one of the ornaments inspired by his design.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Berko's visual arts teacher, Mike Easton, told the vice president's office that the teen is a "dynamic artist" and student leader on his campus.

His mother, Julia Berko, explained that he's always been artistic — even drawing on the walls of his home as a child — and she's excited to see his talent flourish through his art education.

Berko's art depicts One Observatory Circle inside a snow globe, resting on a wooden table with decorative pine cones, fir leaves and red berries. The vice president's office added embossed gold letters to the design that read "Happy Holidays."

Related Articles
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel at the White House for HGTV's White House Christmas Special. Credit is courtesy HGTV.
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Will Host HGTV's 'White House Christmas' Special Alongside First Lady
Doug Emhoff Hosts Breakfast and Volunteer Event for Senate Spouses
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Hosts Bipartisan Charity Breakfast for Senate Spouses: 'Really Meaningful to Me'
Al Franken
Former Sen. Al Franken to Guest Host 'The Daily Show' 5 Years After Forced Resignation
Madison Cawthorn
Outgoing Rep. Madison Cawthorn Ordered to Pay $15,000 After House Ethics Investigation
Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., is pictured with his Carhartt jacket in Longworth Building
Congressman Says He Is Throwing a 15-Minute Christmas Party: 'It's Real'
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022.
Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Step Out for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala
Gladys Sicknick, left, mother of slain U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, is greeted by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., at right, during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony honoring law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021
Fallen Capitol Officer's Family Refuses to Shake Mitch McConnell's Hand at Ceremony for Jan. 6 Heroes
Christian Walker, son of Senate candidate Herschel Walker
Christian Walker Says People 'Begged' Dad Herschel Not to Run: 'This Is Too Dirty, You Have an Insane Past'
Meghan, Dutchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speak onstage at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Enjoy Rare 'Date Night' in N.Y.C.: 'We Don't Get Out Much'
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 05: Georgia Democratic Senate candidate U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) speaks at a Get Out the Vote event with members of the Teamsters at a UPS worksite December 5, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Sen. Warnock continues to campaign throughout Georgia for the runoff election tomorrow against his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Democrat Raphael Warnock Defeats Herschel Walker in High-Profile Georgia Senate Runoff Election
Derrick Evans West Virginia
Former W.Va. Lawmaker Who Went to Prison for Jan. 6 Riots Announces Intent to Run for Congress
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga attends the 38th Annual Atlanta UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on December 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage); NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 20: Former professional football player Herschel Walker visits the SiriusXM Studios on November 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker: How Today's Georgia Runoff Election Could Impact You
This picture taken on December 5, 2022 shows activists holding a protest against the new criminal code outside the parliament building in Jakarta. - Indonesia's parliament approved on December 6 legislation that would outlaw pre-marital sex while making other sweeping changes to the criminal code -- a move critics deemed as a setback to the country's freedoms.
Indonesia Bans Sex Outside of Marriage, Which Could Also Affect Tourists Visiting the Country
Iran morality police
Iran Says It Hasn't Abolished the Hijab-Enforcing Morality Police — Here's Why Reports Claimed Otherwise
Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Bazemore/AP/Shutterstock (10505192a) Geoff Duncan, Republican candidate for Georgia lieutenant governor, arrives at an election-night watch party in Athens, Ga. A new report is raising concerns about a Georgia law that provides tax credits for donations to rural hospitals in the state that are struggling financially. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who championed the tax credit in the Georgia legislature, said in a statement, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 that he expected to see some changes, but wants "to ensure it continues to be a vital lifeline to rural communities and their ability to deliver quality healthcare all across this state Hospital Tax Credit Audit, Athens, USA - 06 Nov 2018; NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 20: Former professional football player Herschel Walker visits the SiriusXM Studios on November 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Georgia's No. 2 Republican Says Herschel Walker Will Be Remembered Among Nation's Worst GOP Candidates
Former US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, US, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Trump used a Pennsylvania rally to vent his anger at an FBI search of his Florida home and President Joe Bidens attack on political extremism, staking his claim as his successors election rival in 2024.
Trump Calls for 'Termination' of U.S. Constitution, GOP Responds with Silence