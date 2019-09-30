Kamala Harris Responds After Maya Rudolph Hilariously Spoofs Her on Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph’s Saturday Night Live impression of Sen. Kamala Harris has the Democratic presidential hopeful’s seal of approval.

Rudolph, 47, suited up on Saturday to portray Harris, 54, in the the long-running sketch show’s 45th season premiere, which saw her pitted against political rivals Joe Biden (Woody Harrelson), Elizabeth Warren (Kate McKinnon), Bernie Sanders (Larry David) and more at a faux CNN Impeachment Town Hall.

Harris was sure to catch the parody, and later tweeted, “That girl being played by @MayaRudolph on @nbcsnl? That girl was me.”

She also included a GIF of Rudolph shaking her finger and saying in character, “No one is above the law.”

The Bridesmaids actress, who hadn’t tweeted in nearly 10 months, retweeted Harris’ message and added one of her own, writing, “YES SHE WAS SENATOR HARRIS!!!”

Rudolph also wrote, “YESSSSSSSSSSENATOR!!! An honor to attempt to be as cool as you,” adding a purple heart emoji.

Harris’ tweet comes in reference to a viral quip she made during a Democratic debate in June amid a confrontation with Biden.

YES SHE WAS SENATOR HARRIS!!! https://t.co/nW9tRdJu6D — Maya Rudolph (@MayaRudolph) September 29, 2019

“There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bused to school every day, and that little girl was me,” she said, as the candidates discussed his past opposition to federally mandated busing programs to integrate schools.

The phrase went on to become a slogan of sorts for Harris, whose campaign later sold it on T-shirts.

Rudolph embraced the line during her portrayal of Harris on SNL, telling CNN anchor Erin Burnett (played by Cecily Strong): “Now Erin, that little girl you just introduced, that little girl was me.”

Throughout the SNL veteran’s take on Harris, she referred to herself as “America’s cool aunt,” otherwise known as a “funt.”

“The kind of funt that will give you weed, but then arrest you for having weed,” she said.

Image zoom Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris NBC. Inset: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The joke came in reference to the fact that as attorney general of California from 2011 to 2017, Harris oversaw more than 1,900 marijuana convictions, according to The Mercury News. She has since said that she supports legalizing marijuana and wants to wipe nonviolent marijuana-related offenses from people’s records, according to CNN.

Rudolph also joked that she was a “smooth-talking lady lawyer” and a “walking, talking TNT show.”

Meanwhile, other Democrat politicians who found themselves portrayed on SNL this week included Beto O’Rourke (Alex Moffat), Andrew Yang (newcomer Bowen Yang), Cory Booker (Chris Redd), Pete Buttigieg (Colin Jost), and Marianne Williamson (Chloe Fineman).